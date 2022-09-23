New York, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "5G Technologies Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320347/?utm_source=GNW

11 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 48.8%. The 5G technologies market is expected to grow to $99.76 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.9%.



The 5G technologies market consists of sales of 5G technologies services by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnership) that provides faster download speeds, low latency, and more capacity and connectivity for billions of devices.The 5G technology is the next generation of wireless communications which is expected to provide internet connections that are around 40 times faster than the 4G LTE technology.



The 5G technology may use various spectrum bands, including millimeter-wave (mmWave) radio spectrum, with the ability to carry a very large amount of data for a short distance.



The main chipset types of 5G technologies are ASIC chips, RFID chips, millimeter wave technology chips, and field-programmable gate array (FPGA).An ASIC, or application-specific integrated circuit, refers to a microchip designed for a special application, such as a kind of transmission protocol or a hand-held computer.



The communication infrastructure is a small cell, macro cell, and radio access network (ran).The core network technologies are software-defined networking (Sdn), network functions virtualization (NFV), mobile edge computing (MEC), fog computing (FC), and distributed antenna system (DAS).



The various end-users involved are automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, healthcare, energy and utilities, and other end-users.



North America was the largest region in the 5G technologies market in 2021. The regions covered in 5G technologies report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The increase in government initiatives to promote and roll out the emerging 5G technology are expected to propel the growth of the 5G technologies market.This is mainly because the 5G technology has a significant impact on mobile networks, physical networking, computing facilities, hosting and deployment systems, and service and infrastructure orchestration.



It has become imperative for every government to ensure that the 5G technology reaches its maximum potential, as it supports thousands of new applications for consumers and businesses in manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and automobile markets.For example, the Chinese government is expecting to initiate commercial rollouts of 5G by 2020 with a 3400-3600 MHz band.



The government also plans on using a spectrum of 25 and 40 GHz frequencies to ensure high-speed internet throughout the country.Similarly, phone carriers AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint have plans to introduce their mobile 5G networks in the USA in 2019.



Therefore, the increase in government initiatives are driving the growth of the 5G technology market.



Security and privacy concern is an important restraint for the 5G technologies market.This is mainly because the 5G technologies market faces both standard and sophisticated cybersecurity threats, and the security of user`s data becomes a critical challenge for the 5G wireless transmission system/infrastructure because of the large number of devices connected to the network and diversity of the technology.



For example, according to experts at the Canadian Wireless and Telecommunications Association event in 2019, 5G networks have 200 times more attack vectors, or paths to gain access to a network, than their 4G predecessors.



The increasing collaborations between 5G technology companies are an emerging trend in the 5G technologies market.This is mainly because these companies are focusing on developing a strong 5G infrastructure and facilitating innovative platforms, by sharing their resources, knowledge, technology, and cost.



Such collaborations are also helpful to the companies in case of expiring licenses, lack of technological know-how, and stringent regulatory environment.For example, in February 2019, Ericsson partnered with Intel Corporation for developing the next-generation hardware management platform that will deliver transparency, agility, and efficiency for 5G, distributed cloud, and Network Functions Virtualization (NFV).



Similarly, AT&T entered into a collaboration with Rush University Medical Center for bringing the first 5G-enabled hospital to the USA, in January 2019.



The 5G technologies market is governed by the European Electronic Communications Code (EECC) which lays down regulations related to 5G technologies within the European Union.For instance, in.



March 2022, Accordingly, the EU has adopted regulations to accelerate 5G network installations by simplifying the deployment of small cell antennas that provide the last mile for 5G networks.The regulation defines the physical and technical characteristics of small cells, setting strict limits on their size and power, exempting them from planning permits (while retaining national oversight), and addressing their appearance to make them less visible.



Hence, regulations such as these would benefit 5G technology companies, and drive the 5G technologies market.



In June 2022, Qualcomm, a US-based semiconductor company acquired Cellwize Wireless Technologies Pte.Ltd for an undisclosed amount.



This acquisition is expected to strengthen Qualcomm Technologies’ 5G infrastructure solutions to fuel the digital transformation of industries, power the connected intelligent edge, and support the growth of the cloud economy.Cellwize Wireless Technologies Pte.



Ltd is a Singapore-based telecommunications service provider.



The countries covered in the 5G technologies market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, USA.

