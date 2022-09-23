New York, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Container Houses Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320397/?utm_source=GNW

63 billion in 2021 to $51.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The container houses market is expected to reach $67.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.3%.



The container houses market consists of sales of houses developed using shipping containers.Container house manufacturers utilize shipping containers to construct sustainable and affordable high-quality houses.



These houses are considered environment friendly homes as these homes are made from used containers, which reduces the use of metal.



The container houses market covered in this report is segmented by construction type into fixed, movable. The container houses market is also segmented by end user into residential homes, recreational homes, emergency homes, nursing homes and by architecture type into duplex/bungalow, tiny house, multistory building/apartments.



The regions covered in the container houses market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The space constraint issues and resulting rise in housing prices in most of the major cities across the world is driving the growth in the container houses market.Container houses make use of the old shipping containers to build their houses and require very less space compared to conventional houses, thus saving space.



According to Discover containers, every time a 40-foot container is recycled and reused to construct a house close to 3500 kilograms of steel can be used again, which would otherwise be melted down.Moreover, people in urban areas are opting for container houses in order to afford a cheaper living, as container houses costs less compared to tradition houses.



The affordable housing program in Alberta received a funding of $10 million from the US federal government.The program is aimed at using repurposed shipping containers to build houses.



The container houses market is expected to benefit from increasing space constraints and housing prices during the forecast period.



High possibility of corrosion is restraining the growth of the market for container houses.The life span of the container house is highly dependent on the climate in which the shipping container is located.



Container houses corrode faster in coastal areas due to a large amount of salt in the air.For instance, according to the Confoot report, the average lifespan of a heavily used container house is close to 10-15 years if high maintenance is applied.



For container houses that are not used as often can last up to 25 years, after which, it can no longer be used. This dependence of container houses on climatic factors and high vulnerability to corrosion is restraining the growth of the market.



Companies in the container houses market are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence (AI) into manufacturing of container houses, in order to develop better designs for the houses.AI can be used in detecting and resolving any constructional issues before starting the manufacturing process.



AI is an essential sketch platform that helps in generating many innovative layouts or designs.This helps companies to reduce the manufacturing cost and time and improve constructional safety.



With the use of artificial intelligence, customers can also accurately correlate the size of the area to the number of goods or appliances that will fit in that respective area.



The container houses market is regulated by various regulatory bodies and gaining permission for the construction of container houses is a complex process.A container house cannot be constructed anywhere, as there are certain zoning regulations and building codes restricting such construction.



According to zoning regulations, all the similar construction houses are built together at one place.Whereas the building codes state the standards to be followed for the construction of a container home.



Building codes include information on the type of formation to be used, the square foot requirements of each room, minimum insulation required and other specifications.



The countries covered in the container houses market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

