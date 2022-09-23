Website Builder Gives UK Businesses Best Chance At Online Success

Darwen, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Darwen, England -

UK based Get Pixabiz is pleased to announce the launch of their website building service for small to medium-sized businesses. Anyone can order a complete and fully functional, attractive website in just 7 days. Interested parties may contact the company today to take advantage of their £99 introductory price. Prices will be increasing after the launch period, so all are encouraged to get in touch at their earliest convenience.

This service offers numerous advantages, the most notable of which may be its affordable rates, which are much lower than those offered at most design firms. Combined with rapid turnaround, this makes the small business website much more accessible for the average individual or team.

While a business owner has several options to choose from when they need a website created for commercial purposes, there are still certain hurdles that can delay or even prevent them from finishing this crucial task. On one hand, should they consider using a website builder, they may not have the time to invest in creating their own website, no matter how intuitive the platform’s tools may be. On the other hand, while they can have a professional design a website on their behalf, this option tends to be prohibitively expensive, particularly if their business is already running on tight margins (as is the case for most small businesses).

Get Pixabiz’s mission is to bring aesthetically pleasing yet fully functional websites to the small business owner, and its creator seeks to accomplish this by making their service much more accessible for everyone. In essence, they say, the goal is to help businesses get underway faster by providing an affordable alternative to conventional designers.

Ismail Ougradar of Get Pixabiz states, “I am striving to help these go-getters take their businesses off the ground by providing a low-cost starting website. It doesn't cost much, so more people can get started. These entrepreneurs will need all the help they can get with the cost of living going out of control.”

Businesses can choose from the available selection of website packages in order to determine their website’s appearance, overall function and more. Some, for instance, particularly start-ups and home-based businesses, may simply require a website that serves to bolster their online presence and give customers a way to connect with their team. Get Pixabiz can create multiple pages as well as contact forms that give visitors a quick way to get in touch for inquiries, orders and more. Similarly, the company says that many businesses may benefit from the creation of an SEO-focused website, the exclusive purpose of which may simply be to help generate leads and sales.

Having worked as a designer for more than a decade, Ougradar can quickly build websites that serve more complex purposes as well. For instance, a bookings website can immediately begin accepting payments and bookings upon launch, and this functionality can also be synced with the client’s Google Calendar (or similar platforms) for more convenience. Alternatively, a business that is in its expansion phase may be ready for a more articulated e-commerce website that displays all their products, accepts payments and manages sales at scale.

“I've been building websites for over 10 years,” he explains, “and find that it is much easier to build a website today than it was 10 years ago. I can put a site together in hours as opposed to weeks when I first started. If it takes me hours to put a site together, then there is no need to charge small business owners £1000+ for this. I'm not comfortable overcharging, so I decided to create a community of websites where small business owners can obtain a website with all the features they would need at a fraction of the cost that website designers' charge. Pixabiz Website owners also gain a massive advantage by being part of a community of websites from the outset in business. Their website becomes part of the community — with higher Google and search engine ranking from day one.”

He continues, “I started receiving requests for websites during the pandemic. Since then, Brexit and the current cost of living crisis are forcing more people to find alternative forms of income. Many have started selling cupcakes and other confectionery from home, some have started a service, such as tuition for school children, and others are selling clothing or any products that they believe others would buy.”

Ougradar is making it his mission to help people in such situations, and he encourages all to make use of his service to give their business the online boost it deserves. Get started here: Cheap Website Builder.

