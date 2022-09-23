Nano Mobile Healthcare, Inc Announces Closing of Change of Control Transaction and Provided Shareholders’ Update

LOS ANGELES, CA, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Mobile Healthcare, Inc. “the Company” (OTC: VNTH) is pleased to announce that the closing of the change of control deal announced on September 16, 2022, closed yesterday September 22, 2022.



Dear Fellow Shareholders,

I would like to take this opportunity to introduce myself and the future of Nano Mobile Healthcare, Inc. (VNTH) in the Electric Charging space. I have been a private investor for a decade in every sector and exchange. After living in California for six years and witnessing the hasty transition into Electric Vehicles, I wanted to be a part of it. The efficient cost of installing and owning charging stations will make our business plan move swiftly with such high demand..

Our business plan was primed before taking over VNTH for Electric Charging stations. We intend on targeting properties to build out charge stations for fast-charge while running errands or shopping. We plan to work with property managers, business owners, California Government, for their charging needs. Level-1 chargers will be implemented across unusual properties; level 2 chargers will be cited at points of convenience for EV consumers; level 3 chargers for the quick full charge when the driver can be stretching and grabbing a snack at a rest stop. The company will reveal the particular property groups and specific partner names, website, and our first acquisition in the coming weeks.

NO REVERSE SPLIT:

The Company has a no-reverse-split clause for two years.

Even after the expiry of the two years clause, I would also like to assure shareholders that the company does NOT see a reverse-split in its future.

NO TOXIC NOTES:

The Company has a no-toxic-notes clause for two years.

Like the RS clause, the Company has resolved to NOT entertain any toxic notes in the future, even after the two years clause has expired.

EV RELATED BUSINESS / EV CHARGE STATIONS:

The EV space is growing at a rapid rate. We are already discussing with fully operating charging stations and businesses to acquire them entirely. Acquiring, installing, renting, and many more possibilities are being evaluated. We will also be dissecting the information from California's blueprint budget for electric vehicle initiatives.

Being an investor in the markets myself, I believe in regular updates, as shareholder communication will be a priority.

I am very excited to be sharing this journey with everyone. Electric Charging is becoming a part of everyday life and soon Nano Mobile will help normalize it nationwide.

Thank you for the continued support!

CEO Adam Matruski.

@OfficialVNTH

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipate” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Contact

CEO Adam Matruski.

9663 Santa Monica Blvd #366

Beverly Hills, CA 90212

(877) NANOMT1

@OfficialVNTH

Contact@NanoMobileTech.com