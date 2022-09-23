New York, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Social Media Subscription Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320342/?utm_source=GNW

The global social media subscription market is expected to grow from $78 billion in 2021 to $92.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6%. The social media subscription market is expected to grow to $154.06 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1%.



The social media subscription market includes the sales of subscriptions or related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnership) through social media in the Media industry.Subscription business generates revenue by monthly or yearly payments received from customers to continue the access to a good or service.



The companies involved in the subscription market are primarily engaged in sales of subscriptions or related services to customers on social media in the form of refills, customize, and membership through cash on delivery or online payment methods to customers categorized as women, men and kids.



The main types of social media subscriptions are refill, customize, and membership.Refill refers to filling something again The payment modes include cash on delivery and online payments.



The various applications involved are beauty and personal care, food and beverage, clothing and fashion, entertainment, health and fitness, and other applications and these are used by adults and kids.



North America was the largest region in the social media subscription market in 2021. The regions covered in social media subscription report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



Internet-based streaming services are expected to propel the growth of the social media subscription market.Customers nowadays are preferring to watch their favorite content as and when they wish to from any place which is increasing the popularity of online content streaming.



To watch their favorite content online customers, customers need to avail of subscription to specific sites such as Netflix, Amazon, and more either on a monthly or quarterly, or yearly basis by paying a certain amount for the subscription.For instance, according to Decider, a US-based entertainment, and pop culture destination site data, Netflix has roughly 214 million global paid memberships, as of Q3 2021.



In another survey conducted in America revealed that Americans prefer Netflix to TV to watch operas and movies.It also states that 53% preferred streaming TV shows and 56% online video streaming on monthly basis and only 46% prefer watching live TV.



Therefore, the internet-based streaming services are driving the growth of the social media subscription market.



Customers stop subscribing to service either voluntarily due to dissatisfaction with the service or involuntarily about payment issues termed as churn rate.The slight changes in churn rate can affect the business at the bottom line to a larger extent.



The churn rate affects the monthly recurring revenue as a customer takes the revenue while leaving, customer lifetime value which affects profitability and longevity and customer acquisition costs as the company spends to acquire the customer and if he/she churns before gaining the costs spend. In 2019, an analysis by subscription service Recurly states the overall churn rate for the subscription market to be 5.6%. The B2B churn rate was 5.00% lower than B2C which was 7.05% and also the voluntary churn rate by customers was 4.21% higher than the involuntary churn rate which was 1.39%. In 2019, Zuora Subscription Economy Index states that the range of churn rate observed was 16.2% for business services to 37.1% churn rate for media. The higher churn rate is expected to hinder the revenue generated by the subscription market.



Social Media marketing is the use of social media platforms by companies to increase sales, drive website traffic, and market or promote their products or brands.The companies do social media management by posting content on their social media profiles, responding to their follower’s reviews or comments, and publishing social media advertisements.



For instance, in January 2022, according to Sprout Social data, a US-based software company, there are 3.96 billion total social media users across all platforms and the amount of time adults use social media across all platforms is now higher than ever 95 minutes per day.



In 2019, Walt Disney, a US-based mass media and entertainment company with business segments like media networks, parks experiences and products, studio entertainment, and Direct consumer, acquired 21st Century Fox for an amount of $71 Billion. The deal would place The Walt Disney Company in a well-positioned lead media company in this dynamic and transformative era and allows it to entertain its customers with high-quality media, meet its international footprint, and will expand its direct-to-customer business. 21st Century Fox is a US-based mass media company that specializes in Film production businesses, and mainly deals film and television industries.



The countries covered in the social media subscription market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

