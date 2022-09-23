New York, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Land Planning And Development Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320393/?utm_source=GNW

08 billion in 2021 to $11.73 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. The industrial land planning and development market is expected to grow to $17.29 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%.



The industrial land development market consists of the sales revenues earned by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to service land and subdivide real property into lots, for subsequent sale to builders for industrial construction.Servicing of land may include excavation work for the installation of roads and utility lines.



Industrial land development refers to the development of land for the manufacture or partial manufacture of goods industries.



The growth in the industrial land planning and development market is due to the increasing population growth and increasing demand for industrial land.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the industrial land planning and development market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



An increase in industrial warehouses is expected to propel the growth of the industrial land development market going forward.Warehouses refer to a place in the industry where raw materials are stored for manufacturing purposes.



Where the house is a part of industrial land development along with the construction of industry where the house is also constructed to store raw material and finished goods.For instance, according to Economic Times, an India-based daily newspaper for the year 2021, e-commerce sectors continued to account for 60% of total absorption in 2020 which increased to 83% for the year 2021.



Therefore Increase in industrial warehouses is driving the growth of the industrial land development market.



With the exponential expansion of industrial land, architects are designing inventory space vertically which would increase the utilization of the land without increasing its physical footprint.



The countries covered in the industrial land development market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, USA.

