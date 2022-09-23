New York, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320341/?utm_source=GNW

21 billion in 2021 to $31850.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The durable goods merchant wholesalers market is expected to grow to $37952.56 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%.



The durable goods merchant wholesalers market consists of sales of capital or durable goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnership) to other businesses by durable goods merchant wholesalers.They generally take title to the goods that they sell; in other words, they buy and sell goods on and generally take title to the goods that they sell; in other words, they buy and sell goods on their account.



Durable goods are new or used items generally with a normal life expectancy of three years or more.



The main types of durable goods merchant wholesalers are motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and supplies merchant wholesalers, furniture and home furnishing merchant wholesalers, lumber and other construction materials merchant wholesalers, professional and commercial equipment and supplies merchant wholesalers, metal and mineral (except petroleum) merchant wholesalers, household appliances and electrical and electronic goods merchant wholesalers, hardware, and plumbing and heating equipment and supplies merchant wholesalers, machinery, equipment, and supplies merchant wholesaler, and miscellaneous durable goods merchant wholesalers.The lumber and other construction materials merchant wholesalers industry includes lumber, plywood, millwork, wood panel, brick, stone, roofing, siding, and insulation material merchant wholesalers.



The ownership includes the wholesale or distribution chain and independent wholesalers.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the durable goods merchant wholesalers market in 2021.Western Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in durable goods merchant wholesalers report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



Technology implementation in the wholesale industry increases efficiency and streamlines operations.Digitization in the wholesale trade market enhances the customer experience by efficiently engaging with them through seamless connectivity.



Digitization allows wholesale companies to automate their sales order process and create an omnichannel strategy that is interacting with customers on all sales channels and giving customers multiple purchase options. Wasco, a leading wholesaler of central heating and plumbing products is using a solution that manages and publishes product information across all channels to create a unique omnichannel customer experience.



The countries covered in the durable goods merchant wholesalers market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.

