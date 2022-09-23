Leaders from Seven States Receive High Honors from America’s Service Commissions

Washington, DC, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eight leaders from across the nation were recognized virtually last night at the 2022 Innovation and Leadership Awards, hosted by America’s Service Commissions (ASC). The awards program is held each year to recognize the accomplishments of state service commission staff, commissioners, service programs, and champions of national service throughout the United States and its territories. Last night’s festivities kicked off a year’s worth of celebrations in honor of ASC’s 25th anniversary, which will culminate in September 2023.

Congratulations to the following awardees:

2022 ASC Innovation & Leadership Award Recipients

Friend of America’s Service Commissions: Schultz Family Foundation (Washington)

State Service Leadership Award: Governor Gavin Newsom (California)

Outstanding Commissioner: Charlette Kremer (Idaho)

Outstanding Commission Executive Director: John Kelly (Colorado)

Outstanding Commission Staff: Kate Scheuritzel (Connecticut)

Outstanding Service Program: Green Iowa AmeriCorps (Iowa)

Outstanding Service Program Staff: Erika Hermosillo (California)

Honor Roll: LaDawn Stoddard (Utah)

“Each of these awardees has answered the call to serve in an innovative way that is transforming the national service landscape,” said Kaira Esgate, CEO of America’s Service Commissions. “They have promoted diversity and equity in AmeriCorps, launched creative new projects and initiatives that expand AmeriCorps services and make it easier for more partner organizations to join in service, and introduced groundbreaking federal and state service legislation. We are grateful for their leadership in each of their respective states, and for their tireless work to continually advance AmeriCorps and national service at the local, state, and federal level.”

To learn more about the event and honorees, visit statecommissions.org/annual-reception-awards .

###

About America’s Service Commissions

America’s Service Commissions (ASC) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan association representing and promoting the 52 state service commissions across the United States and territories with the mission to lead and elevate the state service network. State service commissions are governor-designated public agencies or nonprofit organizations made up of more than 1,000 commissioners, private citizens leading the nation’s service movement and administering more than 75 percent of the federal AmeriCorps State and National funding to address pressing community needs. Learn more at statecommissions.org.