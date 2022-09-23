[Latest Report] Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Size Worth 34.8 Billion by 2030 at a 4.1% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Share, Report, Trends, Forecast, Trends, Segmentation)

Sandy, Utah, USA, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Size, Trends and Insights By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), By Service (Tire Replacement, Winch Battery Replacement, Towing, Jump Start, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 23.6 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 34.8 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.1% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

The global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Industry Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market size, further segmented into the regional and country-level market size and segmentation market growth. Also, it provides the market share, sales analysis, competitive landscape, impact of domestic and global market participants, trade regulations, value chain optimization, recent key developments, strategic market growth analysis, opportunities analysis, product launches, and technological innovations.

Vehicle Roadside Assistance Industry Market: Overview

Post-COVID-19 pandemic, the travel industry is again witnessing very high growth globally. With the growth in the travel industry, the demand for Vehicle Roadside Assistance Industry is also growing proportionally. Vehicle Roadside Assistance Industry websites and applications offer a convenient platform to customers, allowing them to have a wide variety of options available per their requirements and budget. With increased mobility and the need for a better platform to address emergencies, digitalization is more likely to bridge the communication gap and improve the turnaround time during a roadside assistance call.

Many vendors possess their websites and have dedicated social media pages to offer and display quality information about their services to their consumers. Therefore, in the post-pandemic world, with the surge in vehicle sales, the need for roadside assistance is much more likely to exert a positive influence on the end-user market.

Growth Factors

The Vehicle Roadside Assistance Industry Market is propelled by the increase in the digitalization of insurance services and the rise in smartphone and mobile applications. The vendors in roadside assistance programs prefer working through dedicated channels that encourage consumers to opt more for such programs.

On the other hand, car dealers now offer complementary roadside assistance to first-time buyers. This would eventually not only augment car sales but also add to the leverage of the dealer in the car market. On a simpler note, the sale of a vehicle is directly proportional to the sale of an add-on on the insurance package. Therefore, improved customer service to facilitate roadside assistance programs is one of the significant aspects of market development.

Segmental Overview

The Vehicle Roadside Assistance Industry Market is categorized into vehicle type and service. The passenger car market was estimated to be the largest segment in the Vehicle Roadside Assistance Industry Market and continues to be the largest segment throughout 2022-2030.

A rising number of private car owners with significant demand for roadside assistance is accelerating the market's growth. In addition, the high ratio of insurance claim settlements for roadside assistance is one of the crucial factors in determining the forces of market dynamics. Moreover, the presence of several players in the end-user market is one of the significant aspects.

Regional Overview

North America is estimated to be the leading region in the global vehicle roadside assistance market. The region houses several insurance providers and a vast presence of third-party vendors. Besides, high consumer demand for roadside assistance has been growing annually. While a maximum from the consumer pool would opt for full insurance coverage, a specific population, such as the middle-income to the high-income group, would definitely and exclusively opt for a roadside assistance package that facilitates help with towing and battery replacement services.

Key Players Insights

Our market analysis of the Vehicle Roadside Assistance Industry also involves a separate section dedicated to major players operating in the market. Our analysts offer an understanding of the financial statements of all the key participants, their product portfolios and SWOT analysis. Moreover, the report also offers a competitive landscape chapter, including strategic key development, market share, and global market ranking analysis of the players mentioned. Additionally, we offer our clients leverage to modify the list of players mentioned in our report as a part of our free customization.

Some of the prominent players

Viking Assistance Group

Best Roadside Service

AutoVantage

Paragom Motorclub

Roadside Masters

ARC Europe SA

Agero

Allianz Global Assistance

National Motor Club

SOS International A/S

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 23.6 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 34.8 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.1% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Viking Assistance Group, Best Roadside Service, AutoVantage, Paragom Motorclub, Roadside Masters, ARC Europe SA, Agero, Allianz Global Assistance, National Motor Club, SOS International A/S, and Others Key Segment By Vehicle Type, Service, and By Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

July 2022: Renault India announced that it will be having a full-week service camp at all dealerships

April 2022: Crayon Motors recently announced to initiate of roadside assistance in partnership with Global Assure. This service would be offered pan-India says, company officials.

The global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market is segmented as follows:

Browse the full “Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Size, Trends and Insights By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), By Service (Tire Replacement, Winch Battery Replacement, Towing, Jump Start, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/vehicle-roadside-assistance-market/

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Service

Tire Replacement

Winch Battery Replacement

Towing

Jump Start

Others

By Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

India

Singapore

Rest of Asia Pacific

Africa

South Africa

Rest of Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.1% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market size was valued at around USD 23.6 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 34.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% till and 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

Based on service, the towing segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.

On the basis of geography/region, the Asia Pacific region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

