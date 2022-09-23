New York, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320340/?utm_source=GNW

The global non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market is expected to grow from $17491.23 billion in 2021 to $19241.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market is expected to grow to $23497.28 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%.



The non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market consists of sales of non-durable goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnership) that are sold by non-durable goods merchant wholesalers. Nondurable goods are items generally with a normal life expectancy of fewer than three years.



The main types of non-durable goods merchant wholesalers are paper and paper product merchant wholesalers, drugs and druggists’ sundries merchant wholesalers, apparel, piece goods, and notions merchant wholesalers, grocery and related product merchant wholesalers, farm product raw material merchant wholesalers, chemical and allied products merchant wholesalers, petroleum and petroleum products merchant wholesalers, beer, wine, and distilled alcoholic beverage merchant wholesalers, and miscellaneous nondurable goods merchant wholesalers. The ownership includes the wholesale or distribution chain; and independent wholesalers



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market in 2021.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The use of analytics in the wholesale trade market enhances efficiency by anticipating the future demand of the customer.Predictive analytics uses past data to predict future events.



Some of the applications where wholesale trade companies use predictive analytics are to project customer profitability, model business scenarios, and improve marketing campaigns. For instance, HD Smith, a pharmaceutical wholesale distributor, implemented analytics to streamline its operations, manage its inventory and perform profitability analysis



The countries covered in the non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.

