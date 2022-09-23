New York, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Office Administrative Services Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320389/?utm_source=GNW

46 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%.



The office administrative services market consists of the sales of office administrative services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide day-to-day office administrative services, such as financial planning, billing and recordkeeping, personnel, and physical distribution and logistics, office administrative refers to activities that are done in-office include activities such as reception, financial planning, billing and record-keeping, personnel and mail services.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the office administrative services market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The growth in the office administrative services market is due to the rapid globalization and adoption of advanced technologies.



Emerging technologies such as robotic process automation (RPA), cloud computing, and software as a service are offering office administrative applications.These applications offer solutions for billing, sales, and other functions in an organization.



Some of the popular automated billing systems include Zoho Invoice, Salesforce, QuickBooks, Invoice2go, and Intacct.



The countries covered in the office administrative services market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, USA.

