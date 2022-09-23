New York, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Office Supplies (Except Paper) Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320387/?utm_source=GNW

01 billion in 2021 to $91.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The office supplies (except paper) manufacturing market is expected to grow to $128.77 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%.



The office supplies (except paper) manufacturing market consists of sales of office supplies (except paper) by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to produce office supplies (except paper). office supplies (except paper) refer to products made by the establishments such as pens, pencils, felt tip markers, crayons, chalk, pencil sharpeners, staplers, modeling clay, hand-operated stamps, stamp pads, stencils, carbon paper, and inked ribbons. These products are used by office staff.



The main types of office supplies (except paper) manufacturing are business forms, stationery, storage containers, and other types.Stationery refers to the items such as scales, pends, and pencils that are used for office purposes.



The various product types include desk, filling, binding, computer or printer and others which are used in different applications such as enterprises, household, educational institutions and others.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the office supplies (except paper) manufacturing market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The growth in the office supplies (except paper) manufacturing market is due to emerging market growth, a rise in disposable income, and technology development.



The rise in disposable income is expected to propel the growth of the office supplies market going forward.Disposable income refers to the amount of money left to spend and save after income tax has been deducted.



Because of the increase in disposable income, people choose to buy different types of office supplies which are used for writing and reading purposes.For instance, according to trading economies, a US-based company provides information about economic indicators, exchange rates, and stock market indexes.



Disposable Personal Income in India increased the US $ 3017266.44INR Million in 2021 which is US $ 2525496.31 Million in 2020. Therefore, an increase in disposable income is driving the growth of the perishable prepared food manufacturing market.



Manufacturing in the office supplies market is getting faster and leaner with the adoption of sensor and wireless technologies. Sensors are generating insights for improving process efficiencies and reducing potential breakdowns as the major trends witnessed in the global office supplies (except paper) manufacturing market.



For instance, in June 2022 Prosource a UK-based company that manufactures office supplies acquired VanDyke Inc., for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition helps Prosource to enter in US market and expands its business in the US. VanDyke Inc. is a US-based company that manufactures office supplies products.



The countries covered in the office supplies (except paper) manufacturing market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

