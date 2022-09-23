New York, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Perishable Prepared Food Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320386/?utm_source=GNW

64 billion in 2021 to $152.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. The perishable prepared food manufacturing market is expected to grow to $218.89 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.



The perishable prepared food manufacturing market consists of sales of perishable prepared food by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to produce perishable prepared food including peeled or cut fruits and vegetables, processed food, and prepared meals. Perishable prepared food manufacturing foods refer to those foods that are likely to spoil, decay, or become unsafe to consume if not refrigerated or frozen at low temperatures.



The main types of perishable prepared food manufacturing are peeled or cut vegetables fruits and vegetables, processed food, prepared meals, and other perishable prepared food manufacturing. Peeled or cut fruits and vegetables refer to the fruits and vegetables that are peeled and cut for the easy usage of an individual. These are distributed online and offline and are used in various applications such as confectionery and bakery, jams and preserves, fruit-based beverages, dairy, and others



Asia-pacific was the largest region in the perishable prepared food manufacturing market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The growth in the perishable prepared food manufacturing market is due to emerging market growth, an increase in disposable income, and improved earning capacity.



An increase in disposable income is expected to propel the growth of the perishable prepared food manufacturing market going forward.Disposable income refers to the amount of money left to spend and save after income tax has been deducted.



Because the increase in disposable income increases the purchasing power of the consumer, which changed the eating habits of the consumer and increased the demand for perishable prepared food.For instance, according to trading economies, a US-based company provides information about economic indicators, exchange rates, and stock market indexes.



Disposable Personal Income in India increased the US $ 3017266.44INR Million in 2021 which is US $ 2525496.31 Million in 2020. Therefore, an increase in disposable income is driving the growth of the perishable prepared food manufacturing market.



To preserve nutrients and eliminate harmful microorganisms in canned, pickled, or dried fruits and vegetables, fruit and vegetable canning companies are using the high-pressure pasteurization technique as the major trend witnessed in the global perishable prepared food manufacturing market.



New technological innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the perishable prepared food manufacturing market.Major companies operating in the market are introducing new packaging technologies such as Cascades Fresh to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, Cascades, a Canada-based perishable goods packaging company launched Cascades Fresh, which is eco-friendly recycling, hygiene, and packaging solution, this is specifically designed for producers, packers, and retailers, which helps to store perishable prepared food for a long time.



In December 2021 Mama Mancini’s, a US-based company that manufactures specialty pre-prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products acquired T&L Creative Salads, Inc. (“T&L”) and Olive Branch, LLC for a deal amount of $ 14 million. With this acquisition, Mama Mancini’s expands its business all over the US and many parts of the world. Creative Salads, Inc is a US-based company that manufactures premier gourmet food manufacturers’ perishable prepared food. Olive Branch, LLC manufactures gourmet foods and specializes in flavored Extra Virgin Olive Oil.



The countries covered in the perishable prepared food manufacturing market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

