Yarn, Fiber And Thread Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022

The global yarn, fiber and thread manufacturing market is expected to grow from $100.93 billion in 2021 to $112.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The yarn, fiber and thread manufacturing market is expected to grow to $144.3 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.



The yarn, fibre, and thread manufacturing market consist of sales of yarn, fibre, and thread by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture spinning yarn from fibres, threads for sewing, crocheting, embroidery, and other applications.



The main types of yarn, fibre, and thread manufacturing are regular yarn, fibre and thread, and special yarn, fibre, and thread.The regular yarn thread is a thread that is mostly used for sewing.



The various applications include quilting, sew and stitch, embroidery that are used by various end users such as apparel, footwear and accessories, home interior, other.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the yarn, fibre, and thread manufacturing market in 2021. The regions covered in this yarn, fibre, and thread manufacturing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The growth in the yarn, fibre, and thread manufacturing market is due to emerging market growth, rising disposable income, and technology development.Disposable income refers to the amount of money that an individual or household has to spend or save after income taxes have been deducted.



Yarn is a thread used for the production of fabrics and needlecrafts.For instance, in 2021, according to the Bureau of Statistics of China, a China-based Government agency data, Disposable Personal Income in China increased to 47412 CNY 2021 from 43834 CNY in 2020.



Therefore, the rising disposable income is driving the growth of the yarn, fibre, and thread manufacturing market.



The demand for synthetic fibres is mainly driven by increasing applications of synthetic fibres in the apparel and construction industry.Synthetic fibres give specific characteristics such as thermal insulation, and low soiling characteristics, which can be modified for a wide range of products such as table cloths, napkins, curtains, and carpets.



They are also being used in new areas of application such as roof insulation, and geotextiles for the stability of roads, walls, and dams. Examples of synthetic fibres include nylon, rayon, polyester, polyethylene, polypropylene, and acetate.



The countries covered in the yarn, fibre, and thread manufacturing market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.

