Vendasta among Canada’s Top Growing Companies

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Vendasta is proud to announce it secured a spot on The Globe and Mail’s 2022 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies.

Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Vendasta earned its spot with three-year growth of 84%. In total, 430 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking.

“Vendasta is democratizing how small and medium sized businesses around the world access technology and software to market and run their businesses,” said CEO Brendan King. “When more businesses were pushed online during the pandemic, our partners and our staff made sure they had the support they needed to grow their enterprises.”

Since the Globe and Mail’s ranking was started in 2019, Vendasta has:

raised nearly $160 million in venture capital funding over two rounds, breaking records for venture capital investment in Canadian prairie technology ($40 million in 2019; $119.5 million in 2021);

grew its partner community to 65,000+ local experts serving 6 million local businesses, more than doubling its paid user base;

welcomed 400+ new Vendasta employees;

moved to its new Vendasta Square headquarters in downtown Saskatoon, Saskatchewan;

introduced dozens of curated and critical third-party apps and services for partners and their local business clients in Vendasta’s award-winning Marketplace, including Quickbooks, JazzHR, and ActiveCampaign;

provided a cost-free suite of Vendasta owned and operated products to drive software adoption and client retention for its partners;

continued to provide industry insights through its Conquer Local podcast, securing several awards including the 2020 Finny Award for Corporate Content Strategy, and the 2021 Silver for the Best Sales Podcast by Sales World;

and minted its Conquer Local Academy and Community, providing partners with a learning module system to upskill, and a forum and dynamic meeting space for them to collaborate worldwide.





Vendasta’s growth was helped in 2021 by the acquisition of AI-powered meeting and appointment scheduler CalendarHero. Appointments and scheduling are critical components for local businesses, and CalendarHero’s technology benefits both Vendasta partners and their business clients.

Vendasta also acquired search, display, and social advertising technology leader MatchCraft earlier this year. Their flagship AdVantage™ platform together with Vendasta’s end-to-end platform extend new offerings to both company’s customers and contributed to Vendasta’s growth.

Canada’s Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to celebrate the boldest entrepreneurial achievement by identifying and bringing the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify for this voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements.

The full list of 2022 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online http://www.tgam.ca/TopGrowing.

“Canada's Top Growing Companies recognizes the tremendous ambition and innovation of entrepreneurs in Canada," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “The next generation of Canadian businesses can draw inspiration from this ranking.”

“In an uncertain world, the success stories of the companies marked in this year’s Report on Business magazine’s list of Top Growing Companies are a beacon of optimism,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “The Globe and Mail congratulates them on their achievements.”

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.3 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Vendasta

Vendasta’s core purpose is to drive local economies by democratizing technology for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). We accomplish this by providing a robust platform to local experts around the world—our channel partners. Partners use Vendasta’s technology to market, sell, bill, fulfill, and deliver digital solutions to their SMB clients. Our platform and marketplace are tightly integrated into an operating system delivered to SMBs, providing a single sign-on to digital products and analytics. Vendasta serves 65,000+ channel partners, who in turn work with more than six million SMBs worldwide. Explore Vendasta at www.vendasta.com.