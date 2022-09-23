New York, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nickel Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320378/?utm_source=GNW

58 billion in 2021 to $8.84 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. The nickel mining market is expected to grow to $8.9 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.2%.



The nickel mining market consists of sales of nickel ores and concentrates by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that mine nickel ore.



The main types of nickel mining are pentlandite (sulfide ore), and laterite.Pentlandite refers to a mineral, sulfide of nickel, occurring in the form of bronze-coloured granular aggregates, found with pyrrhotite the principal source of nickel.



The various end-users involved building and construction, iron and steel, agriculture, and chemical. The mining type includes underground mining, and surface mining.



Western Europe was the largest region in the nickel mining market in 2021. The regions covered in this nickel mining market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The growth in the nickel mining market is due to an increase in the manufacturing of stainless steel in countries such as Australia and the Philippines owing to rising infrastructure.



Companies involved in nickel mining are using portable X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analyzers to improve extraction efficiency. Portable XRF analyzers can provide real-time analysis of nickel found in rocks, soil, sediment, drill cuttings, and drill core samples, as the major trends witnessed in the global non-residential accommodation market.



The countries covered in the nickel mining market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

