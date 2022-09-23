New York, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Low Power Geolocation Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316981/?utm_source=GNW

The global low power geolocation market is expected to grow from $25.77 billion in 2021 to $32.34 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5%. The low power geolocation market is expected to grow to $79.98 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 25.4%.



The low power geolocation market consists of sales of low power geolocation by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for identifying, locating, and communicating locations of a networking device based on geographical coordinates and measures. Low power geolocation systems are tracking solutions that use low-power wireless technologies such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Zigbee for location tracking and for maintaining real-time location information.



The main types of low-power geolocation are hardware, software, and platform and services.Low power geolocation hardware is used in low power geolocation such as trackers, transceivers, radios, displays, batteries, and others.



The different low-power geolocation technologies include global positioning system (GPS), Wi-Fi, bluetooth, ultra-wideband, low-power wide area network (LPWAN), and other technologies. The low power geolocation areas include outdoor and indoor for different industries such as logistics and transportation, healthcare, power utilities, agriculture, and consumer electronics.



North America was the largest region in the low power geolocation market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the low power geolocation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Increased deployment of 5G network solutions across key nations is driving the growth of the low power geolocation market.The penetration of 5G networks allows more devices to be connected over the internet with high speed which offers better positioning accuracy, thus boosting the low power geolocation market.



According to UK-based consulting company, Omdia, the world added 124 million 5G connections between Q1 and Q2 of 2021, increasing 41% from 305 million to 429 million. Hence, the increasing deployment of 5G network solutions is expected to boost the market in the forecast period.



Technological advancement are shaping the low power geolocation market.Many companies are developing new innovative solutions and products to provide an enhanced experience to its client and users.



For instance, in 2019 Semtech Corporation, a US-based leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced two new LoRa EdgeTM enabling solutions.Lora BasicsTM Modem-E, a software modem for the LoRa Edge platform that runs inside the LoRa Edge transceiver, and the LoRa Edge Tracker Reference Design, a device-to-cloud commercial-grade reference solution for asset tracking applications.



The product would enable a diverse range of indoor and outdoor asset management applications, with a focus on the industrial, building, home, agriculture, transportation, and logistics markets.



In December 2021, Nestwave IP, a France-based provider of low-power geolocation for the IoT collaborated with Sequans to deliver accurate and efficient GNSS positioning for low-power IoT tracking. Sequans Communications S.A. is a global provider of 5G/4G cellular IoT connectivity solutions This partnership aims to address the challenge of integrating accurate geolocation into a compact, often battery-powered, low-cost IoT nodes and allows Sequans customers to learn from higher performing, lower cost tracking solutions. Sequans Communications is a fabless company that markets integrated circuits for 4G mobile technology, based in Paris.



The countries covered in the low power geolocation market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

