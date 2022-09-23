New York, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cellulose Esters and Ethers Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316980/?utm_source=GNW

The global cellulose esters and ethers market is expected to grow from $5.3 billion in 2021 to $5.62 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The cellulose esters and ethers market is expected to grow to $7.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8%.



The cellulose esters and ethers market consists of sales of the cellulose esters and ethers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that include cellulose ethers which are nothing but water-soluble polymers obtained from cellulose and cellulose esters.These polymers are very abundantly used for thickening paint in the paint industry and used as thickeners in the food and beverages industry.



These polymers have also found application in the pharmaceuticals and cigarette industry recently.



The main types of cellulose esters and ethers are cellulose acetate, cellulose nitrate, carboxymethyl cellulose, methyl cellulose, ethyl cellulose, hydroxyethyl cellulose, hydroxypropyl cellulose.Cellulose acetate, also refered to as synthetic compound is obtained from the acetylation of the plant substance cellulose.



Cellulose acetate is revolved into textile fibers, which is addressed in different names such as acetate rayon, acetate, or triacetate. Cellulose esters and ethers can be processed by various methods such as the kraft process, sulfite process that can be used by food and beverages, oil and gas, paper and board, paints and adhesive, detergents, other industries.



North America was the largest region in the cellulose esters and ethers market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the cellulose esters and ethers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The growth of the personal care industry is driving the growth of the cellulose esters and ethers market.Cellulose esters and ethers are employed in personal care products like body lotions, shampoos, face creams, and cold creams owing to their excellent binding, thickening, stabilizing, and moisturizing properties.



For instance, according to the financial express data 2021, an Indian daily, India’s beauty and personal care market is estimated at $ 25.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $ 32.7 billion by 2023. There has never been a better time to run a direct-to-consumer beauty and personal care brand in India. Therefore, the growth of the personal care industry is driving the growth of the cellulose esters and ethers market.



The development of innovative products are shaping the cellulose esters and ethers market.Advancements in technology and the increasing trend of cellulose esters and ethers technology are also encouraging market demand.



For instance, in 2021, CHIRALPAK® IK, a new selectivity capability added to the Daicel portfolio, was introduced by Daicel Chiral Technologies.Daicel Chiral Technologies is a US-based pharmaceutical company.



This novel immobilized selector builds on the success of CHIRALPAK IG, which is one of the most widely used chiral chromatography phases in laboratories throughout the world.CHIRALPAK IK uses the same chemical derivatization as CHIRALPAK IG, but with cellulose instead of amylose as the polymer.



Daicel Chiral Technologies President Joseph M. Barendt, Ph.D., stated, "CHIRALPAK IK promises to add novel separations of molecules that may be examined with Daicel’s line of Immobilized columns.



In 2021, Polyplastics Co., Ltd. headquartered in Tokyo, manufactures and sells various types of polymers and plastics has acquired Daicel-Evonik Ltd. for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Polyplastics Co., Ltd. expands the product portfolio and promotes co-creation with Evonik Industries AG to grow the business and create synergy. Daicel-Evonik Ltd. Headquarters in Germany is involved in the development of Polyamide 12, PEEK, and other high-quality, high-performance polymers including cellulose esters and ethers.



The countries covered in the Cellulose Esters and Ethers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

