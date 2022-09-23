New York, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Zinc Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320376/?utm_source=GNW

83 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. The zinc mining market is expected to grow to $10.08 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.6%.



The zinc mining market consists of sales of zinc ores and concentrates by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that mine zinc ore.



The main types of zinc mining are construction, transport, consumer goods, electrical appliances, and general engineering.Construction refers to the act or result of construing, interpreting, or explaining.



The mining type includes underground mining, and surface mining.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the zinc mining market. The regions covered in this zinc mining report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The growth in the Zinc mining market is due to an increase in various heavy industries in developing countries such as China and Peru owing to the rising population and infrastructure.Population refers to the whole number of people or inhabitants in a country or region.



The primary use of zinc is in the galvanizing process, which protects iron and steel from rusting.For instance, In June 2022, according to Worldometer, a US-based reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics, The current population of China is 1,450,341,718.



Therefore, the rising population is driving the growth of the zinc mining market.



The use of robots in the zinc mining industry is improving productivity and reducing operational costs. Robotics is increasing the mining capabilities by rolling out autonomous trucks and drills, thus reducing the need for a human workforce, as the major trends witnessed in the global zinc mining market.



The countries covered in the zinc mining market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

