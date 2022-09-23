Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Earns Three-Year Accreditation for Radiation Oncology Services

Fort Myers, Fla., Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) has been awarded a three-year term of accreditation in radiation oncology, inclusive of each of its nine sites, as the result of a recent review by the American College of Radiology (ACR). The ACR is the nation’s oldest and most widely accepted radiation oncology accrediting body, with over 700 accredited sites, and 30 years of accreditation experience.

Radiation oncology (radiation therapy) uses high-energy radiation to shrink or destroy tumor cells. Used alone or in combination with other therapies, it is highly effective in curing cancer and relieving pain. FCS provides a comprehensive range of radiation oncology therapies at nine clinic locations in Florida. Each location is equipped with advanced, state-of-the-art technologies that ensure the delivery of radiation with maximum effectiveness and patient safety.

“The ACR seal of accreditation represents the highest level of quality and patient safety,” said FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker. “Our patients can have confidence that FCS meets and exceeds specific ACR Practice Guidelines and Technical Standards following a peer-review evaluation conducted by Board-certified radiation oncologists and medical physicists who are experts in the field.”

FCS President & Managing Physician Michael Diaz, MD, said, “This comprehensive accreditation acknowledges the skill and dedication of our Board-certified radiation oncologists, therapists and support staff who are dedicated to ensuring that our patients receive the most advanced treatments delivered with precision.”

Jeff Esham, MBA, RT, (R)(T), FCS Vice President of Radiation & Radiation Oncology, added, “We are extremely proud of this impressive achievement which is the sum of years of planning, practice-wide collaboration and alignment to ensure the highest level of quality and safety are attained at each of our nine sites. Receiving this recognition for all sites is truly a remarkable feat and one that will guide continuous initiatives that ensure our patients receive world-class cancer care.”

Echoing those sentiments, FCS Medical Director of Radiation Oncology Sachin Kamath, MD shared “delivering this level of quality does not come easy. I commend our physicians who have truly embraced our in-house radiation oncology treatment capabilities and were integral in bringing this accreditation to fruition. The processes and quality initiatives that have been built across all nine sites required years of thorough examination and documentation and have created the foundation for successful radiation oncology practices in the future at FCS.”

The ACR is a national professional organization serving more than 36,000 diagnostic/interventional radiologists, radiation oncologists, nuclear medicine physicians and medical physicists with programs focusing on the practice of medical imaging and radiation oncology and the delivery of comprehensive health care services.

