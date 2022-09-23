Oilfield Chemicals Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 15.48 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 4.54% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Oilfield Chemicals Market ” By Chemical Type (Biocide, Corrosion And Scale Inhibitor, Demulsifier, Polymer), By Application (Enhanced Oil Recovery, Production, Drilling And Cementing), and By Geography.

According to the extensive research done by Verified Market Research experts, the Oilfield Chemicals Market size was valued at USD 10.94 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 15.48 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.54% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=7016

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Oilfield Chemicals Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Oilfield Chemicals Market Overview

The growth of the global market is primarily driven by increasing oil & gas exploration activities across the globe. Oilfield chemicals are used in all the stages of the oil & gas industry, including initial good drilling and production of oil and gas and all the aspects of maintenance of oilfields, including the storage of oil and natural gas in geological conditions. Thus, the increasing crude oil production coupled with increasing offshore and onshore deep drilling activities is the other factor projected to boost the growth of the global Oilfield Chemicals Market.

Another key factor driving the growth of the Oilfield Chemicals Market is the evaluation of shale gas exploration technologies. Furthermore, the increasing expenditure on advanced oilfield chemicals to enhance properties such as thickening, emulsification, stabilization, and conditioning has positively anticipated propelling the growth of the global Oilfield Chemicals Market.

There are certain restraints and challenges faced which will hinder the overall market growth. The factors such as the lack of a skilled workforce and the absence of standards and protocols are limiting the market growth. Also, increasing environmental concerns and price fluctuation of crude oil is estimated to sluggish growth during the forecast period.

Key Developments

Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

On June 2021, Baker Hughes Company announced that it had signed an agreement with PJSC Lukoil to deepen its global collaboration. The agreement will leverage Baker Hughes diversified technologies and Lukoil’s deep industry expertise and extensive international production chain to increase efficiencies, reduce emissions, and raise productivity for the oil and gas industry and support the energy transition.

Mergers and Acquisitions

On September 2021, Albemarle Corporation, a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry announced that its subsidiary, Albemarle Lithium UK Limited, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Guangxi Tianyuan New Energy Materials Co., Ltd. The acquisition of Tianyuan, which owns and operates a newly constructed lithium processing plant, aligns with our strategy to pursue profitable growth in line with customer demand.

Product Launches and Product Expansions

On February 2021, Croda International Plc, the company that uses innovative science to create high-performance ingredients and technologies that improve lives, has become the third major chemical company in the world to have committed to net zero and have a verified 1.5°C Science Based Target, 95% of manufactured products rely on ingredients and technologies from the chemicals sector.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Akzo Nobel N.V., Albemarle Corporation, Ashland Inc, Baker Hughes Incorporated, BASF SE, Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp (CESTC), Clariant AG, Croda International Plc., Drilling Specialties Company (Chevron Philips Chemical Company), and DowDupont.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Oilfield Chemicals Market On the basis of Chemical Type, Application, and Geography.

Oilfield Chemicals Market, by Chemical Type Biocide Corrosion & Scale Inhibitor Demulsifier Polymer Surfactant Other Chemicals



Oilfield Chemicals Market, by Application Enhanced Oil Recovery Production Drilling & Cementing Well Stimulation Workover & Completion



Oilfield Chemicals Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Digital Oilfield Market By Application (Onshore, Offshore), By Solution (Hardware Solution, Software & Service Solution), By Process (Safety Management, Reservoir Optimization), By Geography, And Forecast

Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market By Product (Friction Reducers, Gelling Agents, Surfactants), By Application (Acid Fracking, Hydraulic Fracturing, Matrix Acidization), By Geography, And Forecast

Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market By Product Type (Demulsifiers, Inhibitors & Scavengers, Rheology Modifiers, And Others), By Application (Production, Well Stimulation, Drilling Fluids, Enhanced Oil Recovery, And Others), By Geography, And Forecast

Oilfield Corrosion Inhibitor Market By Type (Organic Corrosion Inhibitor, Inorganic Corrosion Inhibitors), By Application (Oilfield Drilling System, Oilfield Gathering and Transportation Systems), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 7 Oilfield Services Companies serving as phoenix birds of the oil industry

Visualize Oilfield Chemicals Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance and use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.