New York, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dimension Stone Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320373/?utm_source=GNW

2 billion in 2021 to $5.74 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The dimension stone mining market is expected to grow to $7.02 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.



The dimension stone mining and quarrying market consist of sales of dimension stone by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that mine and quarry dimension stone such as rough blocks or slabs of stone. Dimension stone is a natural rock that is cut into various sizes for use in the construction and monument industries.



The main types of dimension stone mining and quarrying are marble, granite, limestone, sandstone, and other types.Marble refers to limestone that is more or less crystallized by metamorphism, that ranges from granular to compact in texture, that is capable of taking a high polish, and that is used especially in architecture and sculpture.



The colours used are white, black, yellow, red, and other colours. The mining type includes underground mining, and surface mining.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the dimension stone mining and quarrying market in 2021. The regions covered in this dimension stone mining and quarrying market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The growth in the dimension stone mining market is due to increasing demand in the construction and real estate industry.Real estate refers to the land along with any permanent improvements attached to the land, whether natural or man-made including water, trees, minerals, buildings, homes, fences, and bridges.



Dimension stone is one of the most sustainable materials used in construction, cladding, paving and other applications. For instance, in 2022, according to Savills India, an India-based real estate consultancy specializing in services real estate demand for data centres is expected to increase by 15-18 million sq. ft. by 2025. Therefore, the increasing demand in the construction and real estate industry is driving the growth of the dimension stone mining and quarrying market.



Remote surveying and geological mapping for mines and quarries are increasingly being done using LIDAR and UAV as it offers fast, accurate data to plan mining processes. LIDAR, which stands for light detection and ranging, is a remote sensing method that uses light in the form of a pulsed laser to measure ranges (variable distances), as the major trends witnessed in the global non-residential accommodation market.



The countries covered in the dimension stone mining and quarrying market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320373/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________