ThinkOn places No. 166 on The Globe and Mail's fourth-annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinkOn is pleased to announce it placed No. 166 on the 2022 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies.

Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. ThinkOn earned its spot with three-year growth of 273%.

ThinkOn is a Canadian-owned and operated cloud solution provider (CSP) with a global data centre footprint that builds solutions on industry-leading technology platforms engineered to make data more resilient, secure, workable, and searchable.

“ThinkOn’s tremendous growth over the last few years is largely thanks to our amazing team of Thinkers and our incredible channel partners and resellers to whom we are grateful,” says Craig McLellan, Founder and CEO of ThinkOn. “Our success is also attributable to the fact that we’ve listened to industry needs and evolved accordingly, with an escalating focus on providing sovereign cloud to the Canadian public and private sectors and supporting the growing need for increased digital public safety from our recently launched, state-of-the-art Global Command Centre in North Bay.”

Canada’s Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to celebrate the boldest entrepreneurial achievement by identifying and bringing the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify for this voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 430 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking.

The full list of 2022 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

“Canada’s Top Growing Companies recognizes the tremendous ambition and innovation of entrepreneurs in Canada," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “The next generation of Canadian businesses can draw inspiration from this ranking.”

“In an uncertain world, the success stories of the companies marked in this year’s Report on Business magazine’s list of Top Growing Companies are a beacon of optimism,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “The Globe and Mail congratulates them on their achievements.”

About ThinkOn

ThinkOn Inc. is a cloud service provider dedicated to solving complex data problems, from infrastructure to ransomware protection, with its portfolio of innovative solutions. ThinkOn’s channel-only distribution empowers value-add resellers and managed service providers to service the data needs of more than 1,800 businesses in commercial enterprise and public sectors across North America, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

www.thinkon.com

