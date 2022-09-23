Parker University Honors Dr. Jack Donovan with Namesake in Newest South Building

Dallas, Texas, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker University completed its new South Building in 2021. As an ample student space, the Jack Donovan Lounge is located on the first floor and features seating, tables, television screens, and a beautiful piano! When naming the space, Parker University wanted to recognize one of its former Board of Trustees, 91-year-old Dr. John G. “Jack” Donovan. He helped make many chiropractic careers a success because of his positive example, professional accomplishments, and work with Parker University.

In 2020, Dr. Donovan retired from his chiropractic practice after nearly 70 years. His passion for chiropractic started early in life when his father had chiropractic treatment after an injury. Because of his real-life healing and belief in chiropractic, Dr. Donovan’s father attended chiropractic school. After that, he maintained a practice for 50 years, starting the legacy of 23 chiropractors in the family.

Dr. Donovan graduated in 1950 from Palmer Chiropractic College after completing his undergraduate studies at the University of South Dakota. He was called to active duty during the Korean War in 1951, then started his private practice in 1953 in Carroll, Iowa. Dr. Donovan collaborated with Dr. James Parker, the founder of Parker College of Chiropractic (now Parker University). The men had kept in touch since Dr. Donovan attended one of Dr. Parker’s seminars in 1954. Eventually, Dr. Donovan was invited to be one of the 12 founding partners of Parker College of Chiropractic.

With the completion of the Jack Donovan Lounge, Parker University can formally thank Dr. Donovan for his commitment to the chiropractic industry and congratulate him on many years of professional success!

If you haven’t checked out the Donovan Lounge yet, you can at Parker Seminars’ 2022 Dallas and Homecoming events! From September 30-October 2, attendees will learn from and network with well-known industry leaders. “Invictus,” a can’t-miss event, offers a unique experience of inspiration, learning, and networking for the chiropractic profession. To register or learn more about “Invictus” seminar speakers and the schedule of events, visit dallas.parkerseminars.com.

About Parker University

Parker University, the fourth-fastest growing college in Texas and the fastest-growing college in Dallas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker (formerly Parker College of Chiropractic). Today, Parker University has more than 1,800 students and more than 35 academic programs, including its famed chiropractic program, as well as master’s degrees in neuroscience, clinical neuroscience, strength and human performance, and functional nutrition. Currently, Parker University’s chiropractic cohort is the second largest of any campus in the world. Parker University has been recognized as a Great College to Work For®, one of the 25 Fastest-Growing Colleges in the U.S., and as a recipient of the 2021 FutureEdge 50 Awards.

Attachment