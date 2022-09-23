New York, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Passive Optical Network Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316975/?utm_source=GNW

, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., NXP Semiconductors, Nokia, ADTRAN Inc, TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Networks Inc., Broadcom Corporation Inc., and Fujitsu.



The global passive optical network market is expected to grow from $14 billion in 2021 to $17.02 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5%. The passive optical network market is expected to grow to $33.81 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.7%.



The passive optical network market consists of sales of the passive optical network products and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a fiber-optic network, which uses a point-to-multipoint topology and optical splitters to deliver data from a single transmission point to multiple user endpoints. The unpowered state of the fiber and splitting/combining components is referred to as passive in this context.



The main components of the passive optical network include optical power splitters, optical filters, and wavelength division multiplexer/de-multiplexer.Optical power splitters are the basic parts of photonic integrated circuits (PIC).



Splitters for passive optical networks (PONs) are essential in Fibre to the Home (FTTH) networks because they use a single PON network interface to be shared by several customers. The different passive optical network structures include ethernet passive optical networks (EPON), optical network terminal (ONT), optical line terminal (OLT), gigabit passive optical network (GPON), optical network terminal (ONT), an optical line terminal (OLT) for applications in residential service (FTTH), business service (Other FTTx) and mobile backhaul.



North America was the largest region in the passive optical network market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the passive optical network market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The passive optical network market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides passive optical network market statistics, including passive optical network industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a passive optical network market share, detailed passive optical network market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the passive optical network industry. This passive optical network market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



Increasing penetration of telecom and internet services is driving the growth of the passive optical network market.The increasing penetration of telecom and internet services, as well as the expanding requirement for bandwidth, will drive the market.



Demand for ethernet passive optical network (EPON) equipment is expected to rise as data-intensive applications such as video on demand, videoconferencing, and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) become more popular.For instance, According to the IAMAI-Kantar ICUBE 2020, the number of active Internet users in India is predicted to rise from 622 million in 2020 and reach 900 million by 2025, up by 45% in the next five years.



Therefore, demand for passive optical networks will rise with the increasing penetration of telecom and internet services.



Companies in the passive optical network market are focusing on technological advancements to improve the speed and efficiency of networks. Companies are shifting from the existing gigabit ethernet passive optical network (GPON’s) 2.5Gbit/s and 1.25Gbit/s data rates to XGS-PON’s maximum 10Gbit/s symmetric speeds and technologies such as Next-Generation Passive Optical Network 2 (NGPON2) and 25 Gigabit Symmetrical Passive Optical Network (25GS-PON). For instance, in 2021, Nokia established the 25GS_PON MSA Group to bring together optical network operators along with leading system and component vendors, to promote and accelerate the development and deployment of 25GS-PON technology.



In 2021, US-based telecommunications company, Verizon Communications acquired TracFone Wireless, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Verizon expands its portfolio and offers access to its industry-leading wireless network and a full suite of mobility products and services to a new customer base. TracFone Wireless, Inc. is a US-based prepaid, no-contract mobile phone provider.



The countries covered in the passive optical network market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316975/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________