Flexible Electronics Global Market Report 2022

The global flexible electronics market is expected to grow from $24.07 billion in 2021 to $26.92 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The flexible electronics market is expected to grow to $45.88 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.3%.



The flexible electronics market consists of sales of flexible electronics by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refer to the flex circuits, also known as a technology for assembling electronic circuits by mounting electronic devices on flexible plastic substrates, such as polyimide, polyether ether ketone (PEEK) or transparent conductive polyester film, flex circuits can be screen printed silver circuits on polyester.



The main types of flexible electronics are flexible display, flexible battery, flexible sensors, flexible memory, and flexible photovoltaics. Flexible display screens are flexible displays that are made of Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED) displays The different circuit structures include single-sided, double-sided and others and are applicable in displays, thin-film photovoltaics, printed sensors, batteries, Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED) lighting, other applications and are used in consumer electronics, energy, and power, healthcare, automotive, military and defense, aerospace, other verticals.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the flexible electronics market in 2021.Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the flexible electronics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Rising demand for consumer electronic devices is driving the growth of the flexible electronics market.Consumer electronics (CE) refers to any electronic equipment intended for end-users or consumers to purchase and use regularly for non-commercial or professional purposes.



Consumer electronics use flexible electronics in most electronic devices, as a result, rising demand for consumer electronics increases the demand for the flexible electronics market. For instance, in 2021, according to the Retailers Association of India (RAI), an Indian retail trade association consumer electronics and appliance sales climbed by 23.5 percent in the third quarter of 2021 than it was in the same period in 2020. Therefore, the rising demand for consumer electronics drives the flexible electronics market.



Technology innovation are shaping the mobile gaming market.Innovations in technology and the increasing trend of mobile gaming technology are also encouraging market demand.



For instance, in 2022, NextFlex, America’s Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE) Manufacturing Institute, released Project Call 7.0 (PC 7.0), the most recent request for proposals, which seeks to fund projects that promote the development and deployment of FHE while solving significant issues in advanced manufacturing and supporting DOD priorities. PC 7.0 builds on the success and maturity of previous Project Calls by continuing to use broadly defined topics to enable a diverse proposer base, with a particular focus on areas where FHE can impact high-priority U.S. manufacturing opportunities and emerging areas of importance within the FHE community. Further innovations are For instance, in 2021, Royole Corporation, a pioneer and the world leader in flexible electronics announced Royole RoKit, the global first open platform flexible electronics development kit. RoKit is a developer-friendly, all-in-one flexible electronics development kit that integrates Royole’s flexible display and sensor technologies with programmable hardware for product designers and application developers to discover and utilize the power of flexible technologies.



In June 2019, E Ink Holdings is a Taiwan-based company providing electronic paper and TFT LCD manufacturers, collaborated with Plastic Logic HK.The collaboration is expected to offer OTFT technology and also offers a lightweight and robust backplane solution for wearable devices.



Plastic Logic HK, a German-based company is a designer and manufacturer of flexible, glass-free electrophoretic displays (EPDs).



The countries covered in the flexible electronics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

