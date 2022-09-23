New York, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Headphones Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316973/?utm_source=GNW

KG, Jaybird, Huawei Device Co. Ltd., JABRA, Harman International Industries GMBH, and Pioneer Corporation.



The global smart headphones market is expected to grow from $7.68 billion in 2021 to $9.27 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.7%. The smart headphones market is expected to grow to $21.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.2%.



The smart headphones market consists of sales of smart headphones by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that offer smart features like voice commands using a digital assistant, noise cancellation, transparency mode, touch-based controls, and fitness tracking.They are equipped with built-in computing power.



They connect with Bluetooth technology and have built-in sensors in them to track the movement and vitals of consumers.



The main types of smart headphones are in-ear, on-ear, and over-ear.The earpads of on-ear headphones are smaller and sit on top of your ears.



The various technologies involved in smart headphones are wired and wireless that is used for sports and fitness, gaming, music and entertainment, and other applications. The various distribution channels for smart headphones are online and offline.



North America was the largest region in the smart headphones market in 2021. The regions covered in the smart headphones market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The smart headphones market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides smart headphones market statistics, including smart headphones industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a smart headphones market share, detailed smart headphones market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the smart headphones industry. This smart headphones market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The rising penetration of smart devices is expected to propel the growth of the smart headphones market.A smart device is an electronic device that can share, connect, and interact with other smart devices and users.



The increasing penetration of smart devices such as tablets, smartphones, laptops, streaming media players, smart TVs, and other multimedia devices will promote the demand for accessories such as smart headphones.For instance, according to India Cellular and Electronics Association, in 2019, India had an internet-enabled smartphone user base of more than 500 million and is expected to reach 820 million in 2022.



Therefore, the rising penetration of smart devices will drive the growth of the smart headphones market.



Technological advancements are shaping the smart headphones market.Major players in the market are developing smart headphones with advanced technologies such as gesture recognition, virtual assistants, and noise suppression.



For instance, in March 2022, Philips, a Netherlands-based technology company launched wireless headphones, TAT4506BK, equipped with active noise control (ANC) technology. These are added with IPX4 splash, touch features for easy controls, and sweatproof design to help people have better workout sessions.



In March 2022, HP, a US-based hardware company acquired Poly for an amount of $3.3 billion. With this acquisition, HP aims to diversify its hybrid work offerings including videoconferencing hardware and headsets. Poly, the company is formerly known as Plantronics is a US-based communications equipment manufacturing company.



The countries covered in the smart headphones market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316973/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________