Esther Anaya, DJ and Composer, is Headlining Artist for NFL’s 2022-2023 Game Day Entertainment at the New SoFi Stadium

Los Angeles, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, California- based and classically trained musician Esther Anaya will be performing now through January 1, 2023 as the featured performing artist for pre-football and game-time entertainment at the Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Sofi Stadium is the first ever indoor-outdoor stadium and conducive to a high-energy performance. Anaya will be entertaining up to 70,000 new and existing fans in this venue. A 360-degree dual-sided ultra-high def 4k video board will give fans an up-close and personal experience.



Esther Anaya DJ's for NFL 2022-23 Season

Anaya will entertain fans with a 45-minute set leading up to kick-off. Electronic beats, turntables and electric violins are a few of the elements that sports fans will hear while cheering on their Los Angeles Chargers. Anaya will perform many of her recent releases including BAYC (Bored Ape Yacht Club) a collaboration with Snoop Dogg. Newly released music, original remixes, a remake of the renowned classical orchestral composer Samuel Barber’s “Adagio for Strings,” are a few of the songs that Anaya has planned to perform.

Anaya’s style is to feed into the crowd’s emotions. She says, “Improvisation is what moves the crowd.” The electric violin performances throughout the game will increase the crowd’s enthusiasm as they root for their home team.

What Lies Ahead for Anaya?

Anaya will continue with her Las Vegas DJ residency at the prominent Resorts World’s Ayu Dayclub and Zouk Nightclub. The Blended Musical Festival in San Diego and Tampa, FL, Electric Arts Festival in Gun Barrel City, TX, crossing the border to Mexico City where she will perform for an exclusive executive event for Formula 1 Grand Prix are future performances. Recently Anaya has turned up the crowd at established regional hotspots such as Trio in Charleston, South Carolina, and The Grand in Boston, Massachusetts. And keep an eye out for Anaya’s soon to be released album with multi-Grammy Award winning producer Humberto Gatica.

About: For more information about Anaya’s performance schedule as well as her non-profit organization focused on access to music education, please visit https://estheranaya.com/calendar and/or www.asafangels.org

