Lithium Global Market Report 2022

The global lithium mining market is expected to grow from $0.36 billion in 2021 to $0.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3%. The lithium mining market is expected to grow to $0.75 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%.



The lithium mining market consists of sales of lithium and its compounds by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that mine lithium and its compounds.



The main types of lithium mining are glass/ceramics, greases/lubricants, chemical synthesis, portable electronics and other handhelds, hybrids, battery electric vehicles (BEV), grid, and other power storage applications.Chemical synthesis refers to the process by which one or more chemical reactions are performed to convert a reactant or start material into a product or multiple products.



The sources are brine and hard rock. The mining type includes underground mining, and surface mining.



South America was the largest region in the lithium mining market in 2021. The regions covered in this lithium mining market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The growth in the lithium mining market is due to the increasing use of autonomous hauling systems trucks in the mining industry, which is significantly enhancing production efficiency and reducing turnaround time.



Companies engaged in the lithium mining industry are using autonomous haulage systems to control and track mining vehicle movements, and coordinate and autonomously drive off-highway haul trucks operating in a mine.



The countries covered in the lithium mining market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

