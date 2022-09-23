New York, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wireless Display Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316972/?utm_source=GNW

The global wireless display market is expected to grow from $3.75 billion in 2021 to $4.25 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The wireless display market is expected to grow to $7.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.6%.



The wireless display market consists of sales of wireless displays by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture wireless display devices that are used to share content from a device to the display without being connected to the display by way of a video cable.The wireless display is a kind of technology that enabled to display of content from a phone or a computer on a TV or projector without a video cable.



They are widely used for mirroring content and online streaming in residential applications.



The main types of technologies used in the wireless display are wireless HD, WiDi, miracast, airplay, google cast, digital living network alliance (DLNA), and others (WHDI, WiGig, and UWB).WirelessHD is used in consumer electronic devices for the transfer of high-definition video data content.



The wireless display is offered in hardware and software and services and is used in consumer, corporate and broadcast, digital signage, government, healthcare, education, industrial, and other applications.



North America was the largest region in the wireless display market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the wireless display market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The increased usage of consumer products such as smartphones, tablets, computers, and smart TVs across the globe is contributing to the growth of the market.The wireless display is a kind of technology that enables the display of content from a phone or a computer on a TV or projector without a video cable.



Globally there has been an increasing demand for consumer products such as smartphones and others owing to several benefits offered, including increased connectivity, and remote functioning, among others.Thus, an increase in the usage of smartphones, tablets, computers, and smart TVs will be an increase in demand for the display of the content on big screens supporting the growth of the market.



For example, in 2022, there are 6.648 billion smartphone users in the world which equals 83.72% of the world’s population. Similarly, according to US Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey (CPS) and American Community Survey (ACS), the percentage of families with at least one computer has increased from 89.3% in 2016 to 94.5% in 2021 and is projected to reach 95.2% in 2022. Thus, the rise in the use of consumer products will drive the growth of the wireless display market.



Companies in the wireless display market are focusing on launching various new products or devices in the market to attract more customers in the market.A product is a coordinated and planned effort to debut a new product to the market and make it available for purchase.



For example, in October 2021, BenQ, a Taiwan-based company engaged in selling and marketing technology products, launched a smart wireless portable projector having 2.1 channel speakers, curved ultra-wide entertainment monitors, and Mobiuz-series gaming monitors. Similarly, in August 2019, PremiumAV, an India-based Software Company, launched a Wi-Fi HDMI Dongle Wireless Display. It is designed to offer high-performing wireless display technology, along with IT manageability features and security.



In December 2021, Molex, a US-based company engaged in the manufacture of electrical, electronic, and fiber-optic connectivity systems acquired Keyssa Inc., for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Molex has expanded and diversified its micro connector portfolio with cable-free connectors for near-field, highly flexible, and device-to-device applications. Keyssa Inc. is a US-based provider of high-speed contactless connectors.



The countries covered in the wireless display market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

