Diatomite Global Market Report 2022

79 billion in 2021 to $2.91 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The diatomite mining market is expected to grow to $2.95 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.4%.



The diatomite mining market consists of sales of diatomite by entities (organisations, sole traders, and partnerships) that mine diatomite.Diatomite mining is delicate and complicated.



It requires large processing facilities and heavy earth-moving equipment.



The main types of diatomite mining are pinnularia, coscinodiscus, and melosira.Coscinodiscus refers to a large genus (the type of the family Coscinodiscaceae) of chiefly marine disk-shaped diatoms that are often abundant in plankton.



The various applications involved fillers, filter acids, absorbents, construction material, and other applications. The mining type includes underground mining, and surface mining.



North America was the largest region in the diatomite mining market in 2021. The regions covered in this diatomite mining market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The growth in the diatomite mining market is due to increasing sales in rapidly developing countries such as China and India owing to rising disposable income, and increasing demand for, the availability of credit.Disposable income refers to the amount of money that an individual or household has to spend or save after income taxes have been deducted.



Diatomite is primarily used to filter food processing products such as beer, whiskey, and fruit juice, and to filter organic liquids such as solvents and oils. For instance, in 2021, according to the Bureau of Statistics of China, a China-based Government agency data, Disposable Personal Income in China increased to 47412 CNY 2021 from 43834 CNY in 2020.Therefore, the rising disposable income is driving the growth of the diatomite mining market.



Companies engaged in the diatomite mining industry are using autonomous vehicles and automated technologies to increase productivity and reduce labour costs as the major trends witnessed in the diatomite mining market.



The countries covered in the diatomite mining market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

