Talc Global Market Report 2022

13 billion in 2021 to $11.1 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The talc mining market is expected to grow to $13.3 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%.



The talc mining market consists of sales of talc by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to mine talc.



The main types of talc mining are talc chlorite, talc carbonate, and other types– of talc.Talc chlorite refers to a hydrated magnesium sheet silicate with the chemical formula Mg3Si4O10(OH)2.



The elementary sheet is composed of a layer of magnesium-oxygen/hydroxyl octahedra, sandwiched between two layers of silicon-oxygen tetrahedra.The deposit types are talc carbonate and talc chlorite.



The end-users involved plastics, pulp and paper, ceramics, paints and coating, cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceuticals, food, and other end users. The mining type includes underground mining, and surface mining.



Eastern Europe was the largest region in the talc mining market in 2021. The regions covered in talc mining market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The growth in the talc mining market is due to increasing sales in rapidly developing countries such as China and India owing to rising disposable income, increasing demand for, and availability of credit. For instance, according to the Bureau of Statistics of China, Disposable Personal Income in China increased to 47412 CNY in 2021 from 43834 CNY in 2020.



Talc mining companies are utilizing digital technologies to improve productivity and commercial outcomes as the major trends witnessed in the global talc mining market.



The countries covered in the talc mining market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA

