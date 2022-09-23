Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming October 17, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired MINISO Group Holding Limited (“MINISO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MNSO) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s October 2020 initial public offering (the “IPO” or “Offering”).

If you suffered a loss on your MINISO investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/miniso-group-holding-limited/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On October 15, 2020, MINISO conducted its IPO, issuing approximately 30.4 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) at $20.00 per ADS.

On July 26, 2022, Blue Orca Capital published a report alleging, among other things, that MINISO “lies about its core business model” by claiming that 99% of its stores in China are operated by independent franchises. However, an investigation shows that over 620 supposedly independent franchises are registered under the names of MINISO executives or individuals “closely connected” to the Company’s chairman.

On this news, MINISO’s ADS price fell $1.08, or 15%, to close at $6.13 per ADS on July 26, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants and other undisclosed related parties owned and controlled a much larger amount of MINISO stores than previously stated; (2) as a result, MINISO concealed its true costs; (3) the Company did not represent its true business model; (4) Defendants, including the Company and its Chairman, engaged in planned unusual and unclear transactions; (5) as a result of at least one of these transactions, the Company is at risk of breaching contracts with PRC authorities; (6) the Company would imminently and drastically drop its franchise fees; and (7) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired MINISO securities pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO, you may move the Court no later than October 17, 2022 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

