Gypsum Global Market Report 2022

76 billion in 2021 to $15.78 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The gypsum mining market is expected to grow to $18.11 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%.



The gypsum mining market consists of sales of gypsum and its compounds by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that mine gypsum and its compounds which are used in the production of wallboard, cement, plaster of Paris, soil conditioning, and as a hardening retarder in Portland cement.



The main types of gypsum mining are gypsum – construction, agricultural gypsum, and other types- of gypsum.Gypsum improves the ability of soil to drain and not become waterlogged due to a combination of high sodium, swelling clay, and excess water.



The products used pre-decorated boards, wallboard, and ceiling board.The applications involved commercial and residential.



The mining type includes underground mining, and surface mining.



South America was the largest region in the gypsum mining market in 2021. The regions covered in gypsum mining market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The growth in the gypsum mining market is due to increasing demand for mining, improving technologies, and emerging markets. For instance, in 2020, according to USGS, a US-based Government agency data, Geological Survey announced that U.S. mines produced approximately 86.3 billion in minerals in 2019.



3D mapping technology is being adopted by gypsum mining companies to create digital maps of underground mines. 3-D mapping systems provide significant improvements in mine safety and automatically map and measure production, which is the major trend in the gypsum mining market.



The countries covered in the gypsum mining market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA

