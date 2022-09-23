New York, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hyaluronic Acid-based Dermal Fillers Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316476/?utm_source=GNW

The global hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market is expected to grow from $3.58 billion in 2021 to $3.91 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market is expected to grow to $5.66 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.7%.



The hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market consists of sales of the hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships), which refers to a form of dermal filler that is only used for a short period.Hyaluronic acid attracts water to the skin, making it more moisturized.



It is used to treat shallow and fine wrinkles with Belotero and Restyling Silk which prevents skin from aging.



The main types of hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers are single-phase products, and duplex products.Single-phase products are widely employed for a variety of skin-related applications to address abnormalities in the soft face tissues since the uncross-linked HA increases elastin and collagen production, making the skin appear more youthful and healthier.



They are used in specialty and dermatology clinics, hospitals and clinics for various applications such as wrinkle removal, lip augmentation, rhinoplasty, and other applications.



North America was the largest region in the hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing demand for non-invasive dermatology techniques is driving the growth of hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers.Deep palpation, x-rays, and blood pressure checks are examples of non-invasive tests that require breaking the skin or entering the body.



Most of the treatments are non-invasive and are done by using acid-based dermal fillers as they have minimal risks involved and give long-lasting results.For instance, in February 2022, The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), a society for American plastic surgeons, said that every year more than 17 million adults opt for cosmetic surgeries that consist of minimally invasive options such as body contouring, lasers, and injections.



This demand is expected to drive the hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market.



Technological advancements are shaping the hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market.Major companies operating in the hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position in the hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers.



For instance, in 2021, a new treatment called laser resurfacing treatments was introduced in the market which is more efficient and less invasive, addressing multiple skin concerns.It uses lasers to solve all the skin problems at once making them more appealing.



Moreover, the treatment can also be used to cope with the COVID-19 stress.



In October 2020 Allergan Aesthetics, an U.S-based manufacturer of drugs and medical devices in the areas of medical aesthetics, eye care, central nervous system acquired Luminera Dermal Filler for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Allergan Aesthetics will acquire Luminera’s entire dermal filler portfolio as well as its RandD pipeline, complementing Allergan Aesthetics’ leading dermal filler portfolio with its JUVÉDERM® filler collection. Luminera is a manufacturer and an R and D company for injectable medical devices in the aesthetic medicine field.



The countries covered in the hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

