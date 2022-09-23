People Corporation named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail

English French

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People Corporation is pleased to announce it placed on the 2022 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies.

Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. People Corporation earned its spot with three-year growth of 104%. “Over the past few years, we've seen unprecedented growth. We've made intentional and strategic decisions that have allowed us to be included with other incredible companies on the Globe and Mail's Report on Business' list of fastest growing companies again this year. We attribute our success to the ongoing support of our clients as well as the passion and dedication of our employees. As CEO, I believe that if People Corporation remains focused on helping organizations to recruit, retain, reward, care for and engage their employees, then growth of our company will continue because when employees are at the centre of an organization’s focus great things are possible!” commented Brevan Canning, President and Chief Executive Officer of People Corporation.

Canada’s Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to celebrate the boldest entrepreneurial achievement by identifying and bringing the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. To qualify for this voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 430 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking which is out now and online here.

The full list of 2022 winners along with editorial coverage will also be published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine.

“Canada's Top Growing Companies recognizes the tremendous ambition and innovation of entrepreneurs in Canada," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “The next generation of Canadian businesses can draw inspiration from this ranking.”

“In an uncertain world, the success stories of the companies marked in this year’s Report on Business magazine’s list of Top Growing Companies are a beacon of optimism,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “The Globe and Mail congratulates them on their achievements.”

About People Corporation

People Corporation is a leading independent national provider of group benefits, group retirement and human resource solutions. With over 2,000 talented employees operating through 40 offices across Canada, they serve organizations from coast to coast, enabled by proprietary digital platforms and solutions. Their industry and subject matter experts deliver uniquely valuable insights while customizing their innovative suite of services to the specific needs of each client. Learn more at www.peoplecorporation.com.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.3 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

Media contact:

Nancy Campbell

Vice-President, Marketing

People Corporation

519 404-8506

nancy.campbell@peoplecorporation.com

www.peoplecorporation.com



