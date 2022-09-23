Taylor Hospitality Launches New Inn at Canaan Website

West Virginia, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davis, WV (September 23, 2022) – Taylor Hospitality is proud to announce the launch of The Inn at Canaan’s new website, theinnatcanaan.com. Taylor Hospitality began managing the property in July 2022, with Taylor Hospitality Marketing working diligently to build an eye-catching and user-friendly website focusing on the Inn’s services and attractions.

UTP + TH Marketing built the new website with features tailored to provide a streamlined experience on every page, from an overview of The Inn’s accommodations and amenities, to local attractions and the new 18-hole, Almost Heaven Mini Golf course, located on premises. Visitors can click through new photos of the rooms featuring the recently refurbished suites and an easy-to-navigate room booking page.

The Inn at Canaan’s General Manager, Danyelle Conley, stated, “I am so excited for our new website launch to showcase all our newly renovated and modernized rooms and suites. There is so much to discover here in the heart of West Virginia. From hiking, horseback riding, skiing, fishing and much more!” She continued, “After a day of exploring all the beautiful scenery and attractions, you can end the day at, Almost Heaven Mini Golf, our brand new 18-hole miniature golf course. Fun for the whole family!”

Taylor Hospitality’s CEO Sean Taylor, “We’re glad to be able to do this for the Inn at Canaan as they complete their transition into a new era. With their mini-golf, suites, website, and newly built cabins, it is a completely new feeling at The Inn at Canaan.”

The Inn at Canaan offers double queens, kings, and suites for guests with full amenity packages in each room. Mini golf is open daily from 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.. This new website gives visitors a head start on their excitement for their visit to Canaan Valley. Visit https://theinnatcanaan.com.

About The Inn at Canaan

Located in the heart of Canaan Valley in Tucker County, West Virginia, The Inn at Canaan sits on over 10 acres of beautiful rolling land surrounded by views of the mountains. The Inn features 18 modern, pet-friendly rooms with a mini fridge, microwave, flat screen TV, and free WIFI. An 18-hole miniature golf course is located on premises and is perfect for families. Several restaurants are located within walking distance. In addition, Timberline Mountain, Canaan Resort, and White Grass Nordic Ski Center are all within a five minute drive. No matter the season, The Inn at Canaan is the perfect place to stay when visiting the area.

About Taylor Hospitality

Taylor Hospitality, LLC is a leading hospitality management company specializing in hotel, restaurant, banquet facilities, and bar operations. We are a growth-oriented company providing opportunities for our partner properties and associates and we are always looking to expand our portfolio of unique properties. Taylor Hospitality is an Up to Par Management company.

More information about Taylor Hospitality, its services, and portfolio of clients, can be found at taylorhospitality.com

