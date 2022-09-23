IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – August 2022

        Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for August 2022.

Mutual fund assets totalled $1.827 trillion at the end of August 2022. Assets decreased by $37.6 billion or 2.0% compared to July 2022. Mutual funds recorded net redemptions of $3.1 billion in August 2022.

ETF assets totalled $298.7 billion at the end of August 2022. Assets decreased by $5.0 billion or 1.6% compared to July 2022. ETFs recorded net sales of $1.5 billion in August 2022.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*        

Asset ClassAug. 2022Jul. 2022Aug. 2021YTD 2022YTD 2021
Long-term Funds     
Balanced(2,429)(3,278)4,390(9,298)49,071 
Equity(338)(1,377)2,5321,800 30,374 
Bond(379)(308)1,680(6,834)13,136 
Specialty89 (80)3371,214 4,323 
Total Long-term Funds(3,056)(5,043)8,939(13,118)96,904 
Total Money Market Funds(52)500 632,814 (6,483)
Total(3,108)(4,543)9,002(10,305)90,420 

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset ClassAug. 2022Jul. 2022Aug. 2021Dec. 2021
Long-term Funds    
Balanced896.5917.0998.91,024.9
Equity648.2661.4725.2747.7
Bond230.6234.5261.5261.5
Specialty22.022.020.022.2
Total Long-term Funds1,797.31,835.02,005.72,056.3
Total Money Market Funds29.729.727.326.4
Total 1,827.11,864.72,033.02,082.7

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset ClassAug. 2022Jul. 2022Aug. 2021YTD 2022YTD 2021
Long-term Funds     
Balanced17 202 273 1,3842,893 
Equity1,190 (730)3,379 10,00323,914 
Bond(347)719 1,137 3,1478,804 
Specialty21 375 300 1,1606,373 
Total Long-term Funds881 566 5,088 15,69541,983 
Total Money Market Funds594 938 (62)3,324(1,278)
Total 1,475 1,505 5,026 19,01940,705 

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset ClassAug. 2022Jul. 2022Aug. 2021Dec. 2021
Long-term Funds    
Balanced11.812.111.012.1
Equity191.2194.1209.0225.2
Bond75.877.787.089.6
Specialty10.310.711.813.6
Total Long-term Funds289.1294.7318.8340.5
Total Money Market Funds9.69.16.06.6
Total298.7303.7324.8347.1

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 85% of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 83% of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.
  2. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting.
  3. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.
  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.
  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

