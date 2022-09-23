U.S. Lawn Mower Market to Reach Around $10 Billion by 2027. Market Trends, Business Opportunities, Strategies, and Forecast by Arizton

Chicago, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton latest research report, U.S. lawn mower market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during 2022-2027. In the US, the lawn care and landscaping industry has reached a mature stage. Vendors in the sector are working to become full-service landscaping providers, offering programs that are tailored to meet the shifting needs of customers, in order to keep up with the growth.



Vendors are pioneering new application technology and providing services such as lawn aeration, tree and shrub care, and insect and disease control, which are being bundled to provide a more streamlined buying experience. Further, to gain more market share, landscaping and lawn care service providers are looking forward to battery-operated lawn mowers that are highly efficient as compared to other lawn mowers in the market.

A steady economic growth trend has revitalized the real estate market due to an upsurge in trade and economic activities, thereby driving the demand for lawn mowers. With governments commencing to work on upgrading infrastructure, the demand for real estate is expected to witness a modest rise in the upcoming years.

U.S. Lawn Mower Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) Around $10 Billion MARKET SIZE (2021) $ 7.1 Billion MARKET SIZE – SHIPMENT (2021) 9.6 million Units CAGR (2022-2027) 5.3% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Products (Walk-behind Mowers (Reel/Cylinder, Self-propelled, Push, Hover ), Ride-on Mowers (Standard Ride-on, Zero-turn, Lawn Tractor, Garden Tractor), Robotic Mowers), Fuel Type (Manual, Gas-powered, Propane-powered, Electric Corded, Electric Cordless ), Blade Type (Cylinder, Deck/Standard, Mulching, Lifting ), Drive Type (Manual, AWD, FWD, RWD), Start Type (No Start Required, Keyed Start, Push Start, Recoil Start ), End-user (Residential, Professional Landscaping Services, Government & Others, Golf Courses) GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS North America COUNTRIES COVERED United States

The US lawn mowers market is growing at a substantial rate due to the increasing demand for equipment from residential and commercial users. The growth in the demand is attributed to the expansion of green acreage and is highly influenced by weather conditions. The demand for lawn mowers surges during the summer and spring months due to the increased time spent on lawncare activities. Also, with the rising interest in gardening and lawn care activities, the demand for landscaping services is growing significantly, thereby pushing the demand for the equipment from landscaping service providers in the market.

Since 2000, batteries have undergone massive growth in terms of technological innovations, thereby resulting in the development of lithium-ion batteries. Li-ion batteries are increasingly gaining prominence as rechargeable batteries. The expanding adoption of this battery is leading to the growth of its dominance year over year. Customers are increasingly demanding technologies that take lesser time to charge and last longer on a single charge. Hence, lawn mower sellers are experiencing a significant increase in demand for these batteries.

With the development of technologies robotic lawn mower started to gain traction in the market. Robotic lawn mowers are less noisy than conventional lawn mowers, thereby allowing individuals complete flexibility to use the mower at any time without causing much disturbance. The ideal noise level for most robotic mowers ranges from 55−70 dB, while there are few models that produce a slightly higher noise level of around 75 dB. The increasing government initiatives to maintain lower noise levels are encouraging the launch of new models with additional features.

Did you know golf market is attracting investors to buy a greater number of lawn mowers?

Golf is highly popular across the US and is witnessing significant growth in participation year-over-year. Even after the pandemic in 2020, participation in golf observed remarkable growth. In 2020, the number of golfers across the US reached around 25 million, witnessing a growth of nearly 500,000 and an increase of around 2% as compared to 2019. Women golfers witnessed an increase of over 7% year-over-year. The increasing number of public golf clubs is further encouraging the participation of individuals in the sport. Hence, the growing participation is boosting the construction of new golf courses, thereby driving the demand for lawn mowers in the market.

In recent years, lawn tractors are also witnessing traction in the garden equipment market. Lawn tractors are easy to use and are highly preferred for mowing large properties, perhaps 1–2 acres. The balanced weight distribution of the equipment allows it to be used on small hills and uneven grounds. The engine size of these lawn mowers ranges from 18–25 horsepower. The U.S. lawn tractors is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.09% to reach $802.61 million by 2027.

Major Vendors

Ariens Company

Deere & Company

Honda

Husqvarna Group

Kubota Corporation

Robert Bosch

Stanley Black & Decker

Stiga

The Toro Company





Other Prominent Vendors

Agco

Altoz

AS-Motor

Bad Boy Mowers

Bobcat

Briggs & Stratton

Chevron Group

EINHELL Germany AG

Emak Group

Future GenRobots

Generac Power

Greenworks Tools

Grey Technology

Hangzhou Favor

iRobot

Makita

Mamibot

Masport

McLane Reel

Metalcraft Of Mayvellie

Milagrow Humantech

Ningbo NGP industry

Positec Group (Worx)

Snow Joe

STIHL

Sumec Group

Swisher Inc.

Techtronic Inc.

Textron Inc.

The Grasshopper Company

Volta

Walker Manufacturing

Wright Manufacturing

Yangzhou Weibang Garden

Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology

Zuccheti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)

Market Segmentation

Product Type

Walk-behind Reel Self-propelled Push Hover

Ride-on Standard Ride-on Zero-turn Lawn Tractors Garden Tractors

Robotic



Fuel Type

Manual-Powered

Gas-Powered

Propane-Powered

Electric-Corded

Electric-Cordless/Battery-Powered



End-user

Residential Users

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas

Government & Others

Drive Type

AWD

FWD

RWD

Manual

Blade Type

Cylinder

Standard/Deck

Mulching

Lifting

Start Type

No start Required

Keyed Start

Push Start

Recoil Start

Distribution Channel

Offline Dealers & Distributors Specialty Stores Mass Market Players

Online Direct Sales Third-Party





