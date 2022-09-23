Provincial Court puts focus on Indigenous Justice

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Provincial Court of Alberta will release its new Indigenous Justice Strategy at a press conference on Wednesday, September 28.
|Where:
|Edmonton Court Centre (outside near West Entrance, weather permitting)
|When:
|10:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 28
|What:
|Announcement of Indigenous Justice Strategy
|Who:
|Chief Judge of the Provincial Court Derek Redman
Olav Rokne
Senior Communication Advisor
Provincial Court of Alberta
olav.rokne@albertacourts.ca
780-203-3490