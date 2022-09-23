Provincial Court puts focus on Indigenous Justice

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Provincial Court of Alberta will release its new Indigenous Justice Strategy at a press conference on Wednesday, September 28.



Where: Edmonton Court Centre (outside near West Entrance, weather permitting) When: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 28 What: Announcement of Indigenous Justice Strategy Who: Chief Judge of the Provincial Court Derek Redman

Olav Rokne

Senior Communication Advisor

Provincial Court of Alberta

olav.rokne@albertacourts.ca

780-203-3490