Allwyn and Cohn Robbins announce decision on proposed business combination

LUCERNE, Switzerland and WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allwyn AG (“Allwyn” or the “Company”), a leading multinational lottery operator, and Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) ("CRHC" or “Cohn Robbins”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have mutually agreed not to proceed with their previously proposed business combination.



Allwyn, Europe’s largest lottery operator1, received strong indications of support during recent meetings with investors, but the marketing period coincided with significant market volatility amid a backdrop of concerns about the prospects for inflation, interest rates and recession. Despite this, investors offered commitments of almost $700m to support the combination with Cohn Robbins.

After consideration, Allwyn and Cohn Robbins have jointly decided not to proceed with the transaction. Allwyn remains committed to joining the public markets in due course when conditions are more favorable and to expanding its business into the US.

Robert Chvátal, Allwyn’s group chief executive officer, said: “Allwyn was encouraged by the feedback from many leading investors, demonstrating the attractiveness of our business to the investment community.

“However, due to the prolonged and increasing market volatility, we and Cohn Robbins have decided not to proceed with the proposed business combination. We are grateful to the firm’s founders, Gary Cohn and Cliff Robbins, for their support over the past year and hope to work with them again in the future.

“As demonstrated by our recent results, Allwyn is a highly cash generative business with a strong financial and operational platform to pursue its organic and inorganic growth strategy and to invest in new opportunities. These include the National Lottery in the UK, where we are set to become the operator in 2024. We continue to pursue sustainable and profitable growth and remain excited about the many opportunities we see in the lottery business in Continental Europe, the UK, the United States and elsewhere.”

Gary D. Cohn and Clifton S. Robbins, CRHC’s Co-Founders and Co-Chairmen, said: “Our partnership with Allwyn was announced in January and since then we have witnessed a pronounced negative turn in market psychology, and just last week the market suffered its worst day since June 2020, with the sharply negative trend continuing this week. Karel Komárek and his teams at KKCG and Allwyn have much to be proud of in the lottery-led entertainment company they are building. Nevertheless, the persistently volatile and negative market conditions have led to our mutual decision with Allwyn not to proceed in completing the transaction. We wish them every success going forward.”

CRHC’s Board of Directors will consider in due course CRHC’s next steps, including whether to seek an alternative business combination. On September 7, 2022, CRHC shareholders approved an initial extension of CRHC’s expiration date to December 11, 2022.

About Allwyn

Allwyn is a leading global lottery operator. Allwyn builds lotteries that return more to good causes by focusing on innovation, technology, efficiency and safety across a growing casual gaming entertainment portfolio. The lottery-first approach of focusing on affordable recreational play has earned Allwyn leading market positions with trusted brands across Europe in Austria, Czech Republic, Greece and Cyprus and Italy. Following a successful tender process earlier this year, Allwyn is set to become the operator of the UK National Lottery from February 2024.

About Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

Founded and listed on the NYSE in 2020, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. is Co-Chaired by Gary D. Cohn and Clifton S. Robbins. Mr. Cohn is Vice Chairman of IBM and has more than 30 years of financial services experience spanning the private and public sectors, having served as Assistant to the President of the United States for Economic Policy and Director of the National Economic Council from January 2017 until April 2018, and as President, Chief Operating Officer and a director of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from 2006-2016. Mr. Robbins has more than 35 years of investment management experience, including as Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blue Harbour Group from 2004-2020, a Managing Member of global growth investor General Atlantic Partners from 2000-2004, and as a General Partner of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co., where he worked from 1987-2000.

Source: Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

1 As measured by gross gaming revenue