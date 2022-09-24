REVA 2022 Summer NFT Special Auction Comes to a Close

London, UK, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REVA 2022 summer NFT special auction held by UK EARL INTERNATIONAL AUCTION LTD was successfully concluded recently. The NFT auction company combines regular auctions, NFT, and art collections to increase value. REVA, a highly centralized platform for creating collecting and trading unique NFTs that enable investors to secure high-value digital arts, no longer restricts the creative value with fixed ideas, such as time and reputation.

REVA grabbed the lead in the first online auction of NFT works in March 2021. By purchasing NFT firm REVA for US $50 million in 2021, traditional auction house juggernaut UK EARL INTERNATIONAL AUCTION LTD declared its official entry into the Metaverse. REVA is a specialized blockchain technology research and development company with a core competency in NFT technologies. REVA focuses on the research, development, and exploration of new technologies in the market. Since its inception in 2019, the firm has concentrated on the area of high-end digital art NFT collections and has successfully organized several NFT auctions.

On the blockchain, NFT, or non-fungible tokens, can be used to track the ownership of different virtual objects to create a traceable, unchangeable, and irreplaceable "digital asset." Today, a large number of well-known artists and digital art makers are producing NFT.

The characteristics of blockchain technology and NFT digital art are combined in NFT works. High prices can improve performance, and they are appropriate for online auctions. Disruptive innovation is used to build certain platform features for these new users. Visitors to the portal will be able to research the digital artworks up for sale, learn about the collectors and artists behind NFT, and purchase NFT using ether, bitcoin, US dollars, or other legal cash.

One of the world's most well-known digital art collecting service platforms, REVA focuses on the acquisition and sale of expensive NFT paintings. a handful of offline NFT art gallery shows in New York are being held, upon invitation. Due to its superior technology and market development potential, EARL Auction House chose REVA as its partner to create an internal NFT market. REVA became a wholly-owned subsidiary following the acquisition, and it was announced that REVA will continue to operate under its own name and independently.

About

REVA is UK EARL INTERNATIONAL AUCTION LTD's digital art collection platform.

To know more, visit https://revameta.com/

This is not an investment advice. Please conduct your own research when investing in any project.