Baby Luna Classic Goes Big - A Revamped Website, NFT Launch, and Much More

LONDON,UK, Sept. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Baby Luna Classic ($BLUNC), a Binance Smart Chain project aimed at building a huge Defi Ecosystem where passive income will be the rule, is rapidly advancing towards newer heights after its successful launch. The project has launched an entirely new and improved website design for users. The project is striving to grow its utility and gain trust among investors with several marketing pushes and partnerships.













Moreover, Baby Luna Classic also released their NFT, the minting is live, and the project also got its second exchange deal, which is a significant step moving ahead. They will also be announcing their secret utility decentralized application in the next few days.

A Quick Glance At Baby Luna Classic

The project stands in the spotlight through the provision of a complete package. Through the employment of an accomplished team to fulfill its exemplary vision Baby Luna Classic has become a pre-eminent community in no time. The project offers utilities, fun and a source of passive income which is enough to grasp investor attention. However, Baby Luna Classic does not stop here. It goes on further by partnering with the topmost projects and influencers that dominate the crypto platform. The official currency of the community is $BLUNC which not only transacts at the speed of knots but also has much lower gas fees than Ethereum.

Baby Luna Classic aspires to impress its originator Luna Classic by flaunting its superfast transaction speed, smart community, and phenomenal feature that dishes out 5% rewards in $LUNC to all holders. It is an optimum time to purchase and hold $LUNC not just because of its well-thought vision but also due to its associations with leading centralized exchanges.

Values

Just like any other project, Baby Luna Classic has inspiring professional and moral values. Being a decentralized community the project believes that continuity is highly dependent on mutual trust, transparency, and community. The foremost of these values is trust. Shattering of investor trust is the bane of longevity. To curb any degree of mistrust and ambiguity, the project has carried out two important steps. Firstly, it has been audited by a third party, KryptAudit. Secondly, it has burned and locked a vast portion of its LP tokens.

Next comes the value of community. In the world of crypto, no project can exist without support from its community. Baby Luna Classic understands this quite well. It aspires to include each community member regardless of wherever form the world the individual hails from. To achieve this end, Baby Luna Classic operates numerous Telegram channels to keep in touch even with the very last community member. Baby Luna Classic laid down the foundations of the company seeking longevity. The policies adopted by the project and the developmental steps taken, also ensure a long-term community.

A Self-Sustaining Ecosystem

The prime objective of Baby Luna Classic is the revival of Luna Classic through the creation of a strong and lasting community for itself. The project is open to all sorts of ideas from the members that may help strengthen the existing community. Thus it won’t be wrong to call Baby Luna Classic a community-powered project.

Baby Luna Classic ameliorates client trust by burning its initial LP tokens. Moreover, 5% of each transaction fee is added to the liquidity pool. A unique feature that the project offers is that for each transaction of the Baby Luna Classic, rewards equal to 5% of the transaction fee are dished out to Baby Luna Classic holders. The rewards given out are in the form of Luna Classic. Thus one can earn Luna Classic by simply holding Baby Luna Classic in their wallet.

Baby Luna Classic Protocol

For each transaction, Baby Luna Classic imposes a 12% transaction fee which is utilized by the project for different purposes. 5% of the transaction fee is reallocated to holders of Baby Luna Classic in the form of rewards. Another 5% is used to expand the marketing wallet and help the project in getting a never-ending fuel supply for marketing purposes. The remaining 2% is directed into the liquidity pool.







Moon Map and Tokenomics

Baby Luna Classic divides its Roadmap aka Moon Map into 4 distinct phases. The roadmap begins with phase 1 which is named “Birth” by the project. This is followed by the Crawl, Walk, and lastly the Skyrocket phase. Baby Luna Classic has a total supply of 1 million tokens with over 500 holders currently.

Furthermore, potential investors and crypto enthusiasts interested in Baby Luna Classic, can visit the project’s official website, or read the whitepaper.

Website | Telegram | Twitter







References:

Audit by KryptAudit: https://github.com/KRYPTAUDIT/Smart-Contracts-Audits/blob/main/BABYLUNC_AUDIT_KRYPTAUDIT.pdf



KYC by KryptAudit: https://github.com/KRYPTAUDIT/KYC/blob/main/BABYLUNC_KYC_KRYPTAUDIT.pdf



PancakeSwap: https://pancakeswap.finance/swap?outputCurrency=0xF6F2B7850a63bE9f1A15251C4De636fa3BC2aBe3







Baby Luna Classic

Adam Durand

adam@babylunaclassic.com



https://babylunaclassic.com/







Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.



