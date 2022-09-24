Mission Z Fashion Plans to lead the new Mars space race by constructing the first colony on Mars

New York, NY, Sept. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following in the footsteps of the SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk; the Mission Z Company is committed to making humans a multi-planetary species. Mission Z will lead the new Mars space race by constructing the first colony on Mars in the year 2042 — a self- sufficient Martin society facilitated by decentralized autonomous organizations.

At New York Fashion Week 2022 September, we are announcing the launch of our subsidiary company - ‘MetaMarsTowns Inc.’

MetaMarsTowns, along with its celebrated designers, is excited to reignite the thrill of space exploration by unveiling “Z” Fashions — exclusively designed to meet the needs of Martian living.

In the quest to survive the climate on Mars, our collection of Mars garments is based on “strange attractors": Mathematical formulas to calculate chaos, used for the prediction of weather. These computer generated clothing designs are crafted using advanced techniques such as laser cutting and 3D printing, combined with traditional textile print, leather and wool. Human desire and curiosity to explore space encapsulate our designs and inspire our collection. Through fashion, the glorious mystery of space is on display, as is the Mars Z mission to create sustainable off-planet living.

“Z” Fashions pay homage to the enlightenment and elegance of the first Space Age. In the 1960s, the moon landing represented the highest level of human science and technology. It aroused a new futuristic style in the fashion community — an artistic fusion of fashion and tech. Mission Z proudly dedicates the “Z” Fashion line to humanity’s history of space exploration, and to the upcoming quantum human advancement that the new Space Age will bring.

In 20 years the first settlers will arrive on Mars. The technology they enjoy and the clothes they wear will be inspired by the imaginations of today. MetaMarsTowns mission is to explore the unknown, revel in its beauty, and use its mystery to forge the seeds of civilization on a planet far, far away.

MetaMarsTowns has 7 high-tech fashion designs that can be purchased through ownership of one of our limited release NFTs. Through the exploration of Fashion, we celebrate humanity’s exploration of space. Through the exploration of space,

we celebrate humanity’s curiosity, and all the marvels that life on Mars will bring.

www.dragonblock7.com

Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not investment advice. Please do your own research.

Contact Details :

Contact person : Simon

E-mail: Simonx@missionworld.io



Company: Mission Z Inc



Location : New York, USA



Newsroom: socials.submitmypressrelease.com