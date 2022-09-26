Wound Irrigation Systems Market is anticipated to touch a value of nearly US$ 347.3 Mn in the year 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wound irrigation system market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 347.3 Mn by 2032, with sales growing at a sluggish CAGR of 2.6% from 2022 to 2032. Predicted to reach an estimated US$ 267.6 Mn in 2022, the wound irrigation system is primarily driven by acute wounds. This system is in high demand in emergency care and other urgent care services as many patients often seek out treatment for wounds and lacerations.



Medical complications arising due to infections such as surgical site infection (SSI)- a wound infection with microbes, mainly bacteria, within 30 days of a surgical procedure- often carry a high risk of mortality and morbidity, specifically in oncological settings. SSI is one of the most common nosocomial infections and its management further burdens the healthcare system financially. One of the more reliable and effective prevention methods for SSI infection is wound irrigation.

The wound irrigation system is much preferable to swabbing or washing as it includes the flushing of the surgical incision with a solution that reduces the bacterial burden, and physically eradicates cell debris and trapped fluids.

Moreover, wound irrigation systems ensure the delivery of a regulated and stable pressure which is a primary requirement for effective wound care management. This feature coupled with much recent progress made in the design and production of new wound irrigation systems is presenting manufacturers with lucrative opportunities at the international level. The rising adoption of negative pressure wound therapy is spearheading the growth of wound irrigation systems.

The emergence of simultaneous wound irrigation technology has led to a surge in the demand for negative pressure wound therapy. These instruments supply a constant flow for the irrigant to the wound site directly from a wound irrigation delivery bag. The irrigant then exits the wound, carrying cellular debris from the wound into the negative pressure wound therapy device canister.

The use of these systems encourages the removal of bioburden and debris in the wound, eventually converting to positive procedural outcomes. Besides, other related benefits of wound irrigation systems are better patient compliance, quicker wound healing, and lower frequency of dressing changes, which in turn, promote cost savings and decrease workload within a hospital setting. All of these factors foster an environment of growth for the wound irrigation system market over the forecast period.

“Rising demand for new and innovative medical solutions for acute and chronic wound treatment will likely spur the growth of the wound irrigation system market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Heightened usage of wound irrigation saline for wound treatment is boosting the market prospects.

Preference for traditional wound care by healthcare practitioners may hamper the market growth.

The U.S. market is predicted to grow at 1.7% CAGR over the assessment period.

Independent clinical practices to drive the market growth in Germany.

Battery-operated wound irrigation kits to gain popularity over the forecast period.

Increasing occurrence of acute wounds to drive the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, Centurion Medical Products, BSN Medical, Cooper Surgical Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Bionix, Westmed, Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company among others are some of the major players in the wound irrigation system market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are focusing on product development and releasing new products into the market to expand their consumer base and strengthen their market position.

More Insights into Wound Irrigation System Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global wound irrigation system market, providing historical data from 2012 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (manual operated (syringe based, spray based, nozzle based), battery operated), wound (acute wounds (surgical wounds, traumatic wounds, burns), chronic wounds (venous ulcers, pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, others), end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, long-term care centers, home care centers), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, the wound irrigation system market in the United States is projected to grow substantially over the forecast period. The country will record a 1.7% CAGR during 2022-2032. Rising awareness of appropriate wound care is promoting the adoption of wound irrigation system in this region.

Rapid growth of healthcare infrastructure coupled with increasing incidences of surgical site infections further augment the sales of the wound irrigation system in this market. Apart from the U.S., China and Germany are expected to display substantial market growth over the assessment period.

Based on segmentation, by product type, the battery-operated wound irrigation systems will likely dominate the market in the upcoming years. In terms of wound type, acute wounds are the highest contributing segment during this period.

