Proactive news headlines including Antilles Gold, Arovella Therapeutics, Kinetiko Energy and Dundas Minerals

Sydney, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Antilles Gold Ltd (ASX:AAU, OTCQB:ANTMF) has completed four preliminary diamond drill holes totalling 1,110m downhole on the El Pilar copper-gold porphyry deposit, and its overlying gold-copper oxide deposit in central Cuba. Click here

Arovella Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ALA) will collaborate with Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) in a new pre-clinical trial to test the potential of its lead CAR19-iNKT cell therapy product ALA-101 on Imugene’s onCARlytics platform to seek and destroy solid tumours. Click here

Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO) has passed a key milestone with the spudding of core hole KV-14C within sight of the Majuba power station in South Africa and which has strong potential to provide a supply source to the gas generator within the power station complex. Click here

Dundas Minerals Ltd (ASX:DUN) has soared on receiving strong indications of cobalt, copper, nickel and silver in massive sulphides at the Central Target within the prospective Albany-Fraser Orogen of Western Australia. Click here

Lindian Resources Ltd (ASX:LIN) is seeking shareholders’ approval tomorrow to acquire 100% of Rift Valley Resource Developments Ltd, the Malawian company that owns the globally significant Kangankunde Rare Earths Project in Malawi. Click here

Pharmaxis Ltd (ASX:PXS, OTC:PMXSF) has demonstrated high levels of enzyme inhibition and changes in biomarkers implicated in skin scarring in interim data from a clinical trial assessing the use of topical anti-scarring drug PXS-6302. Click here

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:PAR) has passed another key milestone by successfully completing a safety review for its ongoing multi-centre double-blind randomised phase 2 study comparing pentosan polysulfate sodium (PPS) to placebo in mucopolysaccharidosis type VI (MPS-VI) patients. Click here

Openn Negotiation Ltd (ASX:OPN) will promote its property technology software to more than 220 vendors and sales agents in Australia and New Zealand, under a partnership agreement with Century 21 Australia Pty Ltd, one of the largest real estate brands in the world. Click here

Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR) has welcomed the annual mineral resource and ore reserve statement for its 50%-owned Norseman Project and fully owned Halls Creek Project as at May 31. Click here

Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX:TMR, TSX-V:TMRR) has identified visible gold in three of nine holes drilled at the No.9 Vein of the Elizabeth Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada, improving the company’s confidence in this new target following the broad zones of quartz-bound gold found previously. Click here

Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) has signed up eight clinical sites across Australia to support the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of EMD-RX5, its first ultra-pure cannabinoid treatment. Click here

Sipa Resources Ltd (ASX:SRI) has the reverse circulation (RC) drill turning at the 100%-owned Skeleton Rocks Project in Western Australia’s Goldfields focused on lithium targets generated during an aircore drill program in March 2022. Click here

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com