Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces Launch of Amendment Process and Exchange Offer for its Existing Convertible Bonds

26 September 2022, 07:40 CEST

Biocartis Announces Launch of Amendment Process and Exchange Offer for its Existing Convertible Bonds



Mechelen, Belgium, 26 September 2022 – Biocartis Group NV (the "Company" or "Biocartis"), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), announces the launch of the amendment process and exchange offer for its 4.00% convertible bonds due 2024 (the "Existing Convertible Bonds") as part of the comprehensive recapitalization arrangements that were announced on 1 September 2022. This is another significant milestone towards securing approximately EUR 66 million of new money to support the Company’s growth for the foreseeable future.

As per the previous announcement of the Company on 1 September 2022, holders of the Existing Convertible Bonds are being asked to approve certain amendments to the Existing Convertible Bonds such as a partial equitization equal to 10% of notional amounts outstanding, a maturity extension by 3.5 years to November 2027, and remaining coupons to be paid as Payment-In-Kind (via capitalisation of coupons) to preserve cash. Holders of more than 65% of the Existing Convertible Bonds had already committed to vote in favour of such amendments on 1 September 2022, and the Company has received additional support since then.

In parallel, holders of the Existing Convertible Bonds are offered the right to exchange into new second lien secured convertible bonds (the "New Convertible Bonds"), subject to their commitment to participate pro-rata in a fully backstopped EUR 25 million investment into additional New Convertible Bonds. The New Convertible Bonds will benefit from asset security, shares security and certain guarantees, mature in November 2026, and pay a higher 4.5% cash coupon.

The documentation in relation to the amendment process and the exchange offer has been uploaded on a dedicated website, and holders of the Existing Convertible Bonds should contact their brokers or the Company if they have not received access to the relevant documentation in the coming days. Existing holders that do not provide additional funding pursuant to the New Convertible Bonds terms will not be permitted to exchange, and their Existing Convertible Bonds will remain outstanding with the amended terms.

To fully effect the comprehensive recapitalisation transaction, the Company will soon invite its shareholders, holders of subscription rights, holders of convertible bonds, directors and statutory auditor to an extraordinary shareholders' meeting.

Renate Degrave

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Biocartis

e-mail rdegrave@biocartis.com

tel +32 15 631 729

mobile +32 471 53 60 64

About Biocartis

Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics (MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry. Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla™ platform is a fully automated sample-to-result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate, highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in virtually any setting. Biocartis is developing and marketing a continuously expanding test menu addressing key unmet clinical needs, with a focus in oncology, which represents the fastest growing segment of the MDx market worldwide. Today, Biocartis offers tests supporting melanoma, colorectal and lung cancer, as well as for COVID-19, flu, RSV and sepsis. More information: www.biocartis.com. Follow us on Twitter: @Biocartis_.

Biocartis and Idylla™ are registered trademarks in Europe, the United States and other countries. The Biocartis and Idylla™ trademark and logo are used trademarks owned by Biocartis. Please refer to the product labeling for applicable intended uses for each individual Biocartis product.

