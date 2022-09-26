RAMSAY SANTE : End of discussions between Ramsay Health Care Limited and the KKR consortium - September 26 2022

English French

Press release

Paris, September 26th 2022

End of discussions between Ramsay Health Care Limited and the KKR consortium

Ramsay Générale de Santé has taken note of the press release issued today by Ramsay Health Care Limited, its Australian reference shareholder, announcing the end of the discussions between Ramsay Health Care Limited and the consortium led by KKR relating to the latter’s conditional, non-binding, indicative proposal to acquire 100% of the share capital of Ramsay Health Care Limited.

This announcement can be viewed in full on Ramsay Health Care Limited’s website (www.ramsayhealth.com).

About Ramsay Santé

Ramsay Santé is the leader in private hospitalisation and primary care in Europe. The Group has 36,000 employees and works with nearly 8,600 practitioners to treat more than 9 million patients per year in its 350 facilities and 5 countries: France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Italy.

Ramsay Santé offers almost all medical and surgical specialities in three domains: Medicine, Surgery, Obstetrics (MSO), Follow-up Care and Rehabilitation (FCR) and Mental Health. In all its territories, the Group contributes to public service health undertakings and providing proximity care, as in Sweden where the group has more than a hundred local health centres. Safe, quality care is the Group's priority in all the countries where it operates. This is what has made it a reference in state-of-the-art medicine, particularly in outpatient surgery and enhanced recovery after surgery (ERAS). The Group also invests more than €200 million every year in its facilities, whether in new surgical and imaging technologies or in the construction and modernisation of facilities. To best serve patient interests, it innovates constantly with new digital tools and by developing its organisations to improve efficiency of care.

