Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 26 September 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.



Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022

Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was resumed: 30 August 2022

Duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 30 June 2023

Remaining size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 1,778,756 shares (full size announced in April 2022 - up to 6,000,000 shares)

From 16 September 2022 until 23 September 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 282,089 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 71.59 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

share price (NOK) Total transaction

value (NOK) 16 Sep 2022 41,451 75.9143 3,146,724 19 Sep 2022 47,381 73.2917 3,472,634 20 Sep 2022 47,221 72.6560 3,430,889 21 Sep 2022 47,360 71.1921 3,371,658 22 Sep 2022 48,755 70.1713 3,421,202 23 Sep 2022 49,921 67.1467 3,352,030 Previously disclosed buybacks

under the 2nd tranche programme (accumulated) 4,743,715 70.8294 335,994,501 Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme 5,025,804 70.8722 356,189,638





























The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 8,859,173 own shares, corresponding to 0.72% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

