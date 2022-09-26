Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 26 September 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.
Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022
Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was resumed: 30 August 2022
Duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 30 June 2023
Remaining size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 1,778,756 shares (full size announced in April 2022 - up to 6,000,000 shares)
From 16 September 2022 until 23 September 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 282,089 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 71.59 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
|Date
|Aggregated volume
(number of shares)
|Weighted average
share price (NOK)
|Total transaction
value (NOK)
|16 Sep 2022
|41,451
|75.9143
|3,146,724
|19 Sep 2022
|47,381
|73.2917
|3,472,634
|20 Sep 2022
|47,221
|72.6560
|3,430,889
|21 Sep 2022
|47,360
|71.1921
|3,371,658
|22 Sep 2022
|48,755
|70.1713
|3,421,202
|23 Sep 2022
|49,921
|67.1467
|3,352,030
|Previously disclosed buybacks
under the 2nd tranche programme (accumulated)
|4,743,715
|70.8294
|335,994,501
|Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme
|5,025,804
|70.8722
|356,189,638
The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 8,859,173 own shares, corresponding to 0.72% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.
Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment