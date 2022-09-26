Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

| Source: Adevinta ASA Adevinta ASA

Barcelona, SPAIN

Oslo, 26 September 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.

Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022

Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was resumed: 30 August 2022

Duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 30 June 2023

Remaining size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 1,778,756 shares (full size announced in April 2022 - up to 6,000,000 shares)

From 16 September 2022 until 23 September 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 282,089 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 71.59 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

DateAggregated volume
(number of shares)		Weighted average
share price (NOK)		Total transaction
value (NOK)
16 Sep 202241,45175.91433,146,724
19 Sep 202247,38173.29173,472,634
20 Sep 202247,22172.65603,430,889
21 Sep 202247,36071.19213,371,658
22 Sep 202248,75570.17133,421,202
23 Sep 202249,92167.14673,352,030
Previously disclosed buybacks
under the 2nd tranche programme (accumulated)		4,743,71570.8294335,994,501
Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme5,025,80470.8722356,189,638








The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 8,859,173 own shares, corresponding to 0.72% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


Tags

#shares

Attachments

20220923 - Appendix Second Tranche ADE Buy Back