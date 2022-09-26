Xanthan Gum Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast by 2022-2029 | Xanthan Gum Industry Analysis Report by Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “ Xanthan Gum Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis by Application (Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical), Others and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029,” the market will derive growth from the increasing emphasis on product R&D.

The global xanthan market size is projected to rise at a considerable CAGR in the coming years. The increasing product applications across diverse industry verticals including food and beverage, cosmetics, and healthcare will emerge in favour of market growth.

Xanthan gum is a compound similar to sugar that is produced by combining sugars with specific bacteria. The substance is primarily used for lowering blood pressure and cholesterol levels in people suffering from diabetes. The product is mainly used as a laxative and saliva substitute in people suffering from dry mouth.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Historical Data 2018-2020 Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and the Rest of the World Segments Covered By Type, End-user and Regional Insights Xanthan gum Industry Growth Drivers To Rise Considerably Driven by Applications of the Product Across Diverse Industry Verticals To Derive Growth from the Presence of Several Large Scale Companies Across the World

Segmentation

The product finds applications across the food and beverage industry. It is widely used in food products such as ice cream, gluten-free products, and toothpaste. Besides food and beverage, the substance is also used in cosmetics for manufacture of water gel as well as in the oil and gas industry for thickening drilling fluids.

The increasing product applications across diverse industry verticals will open up a huge potential for the growth of the overall market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing investment in product R&D will also benefit the growth of the market in the foreseeable future.

List of Companies Profiled in the Xanthan Gum Market Report:

Cargill

Solvay S.A.

Deosen

Fufeng Group

Ingredion

Hebei Xinhe Biochemical Co. Ltd

CP Kelco

Meihua Holdings Group Co. Ltd.

Unionchem

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Demand for the Product and Applications in F&B Industry Will Be Pivotal to Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. The ability of the product to reduce blood pressure levels has encouraged several F&B vendors. The exceptional properties of the substances that favor health have been vital to the growth of the market. Xanthan gum has almost zero or minimum side effects on the human body; a primary reason why it is widely used across the food and beverage industry.

As a result, regulatory approvals haven’t been a barrier as many expect them to be. Driven by exceptional properties, huge investments have been made in the use of the substance in numerous sweetening ingredients. The growing demand for xanthan gum across the world, coupled with the increasing studies associated with the product will constitute an increase in the overall market size in the foreseeable future.

Regional Insights

North America Projected to Emerge Dominant; Product Applications in Cosmetics Industry to Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing xanthan gum trends across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Among these regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant. The increasing use of xanthan gum in applications across the cosmetic industry will aid the growth of the market in this region.

Companies operating in the cosmetics industry have identified xanthan gum as a gem, considering its diverse applications. In addition to this, minimum side effects of the product on the human skin will contribute to the growing use of the product in this region.

North America, the market in Europe will also witness significant growth in the coming years driven by the increasing investment in the research and development of the product by major companies across this region. Moreover, the presence of several large scale companies in several countries across Europe will aid the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

